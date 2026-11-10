Spirit Circle Anime Adaptation Set for December Debut After 14 Years

Spirit Circle, the manga first serialized in 2012, is getting an official anime revival this December, with a new trailer, poster, and cast revealed.

Spirit Circle, the action manga created by Mizukami, is finally getting its own official anime adaptation 14 years after its original debut. The first look, including a trailer and poster, has been revealed ahead of the series' debut, which is set to arrive on screens sometime in December. The manga was serialized in a magazine in 2012 and ran for a solid four years before it wrapped up ten years ago.

The anime's exact release date has not yet been confirmed, and no international streaming plans had been announced as of the time of this writing. Fans are still waiting for those details, but the first trailer gives a clear sense of the tone and style the new revival will bring.

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Revival Details and Production Team Behind the Anime

The new Spirit Circle anime was directed by the late Tatsuo Sato, who also wrote the series scripts. The project was produced by the studios NAGOMI and EOTA, with TWIN ENGINE credited as producer.

After Tatsuo Sato's passing, assistant director Kentaro Mizuno took over directing duties for the series. Satoru Fujimoto provided the character designs, shaping how the cast will look on screen.

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The ending theme revealed in the trailer is titled 'No Matter the World' and is performed by Anna Nagase. Anna Nagase also stars in the series as Kouko Ishigami, combining the singing role with a lead voice part.

Creator Statement and Main Cast Members

Mizukami shared an official statement to celebrate the announcement, saying that Spirit Circle is getting an anime adaptation. The creator described it as a story that takes readers through seven different lives, each set in a different time and place.

Mizukami also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone on the production team who worked to overcome difficult challenges and make the adaptation possible. The statement singled out Director Tatsuo Sato for special thanks.

Kazuki Ura stars as Fuuta Okeya, the central character, while Eri Yukimura voices Rune and Yuichi Nakamura voices East. The announced cast gives fans a clear picture of the main characters who will drive the new series.

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Story Premise and What Comes Next for Fans

The story follows Fuuta Okeya, who discovers that he can see spirits. He also learns that he is trapped in a cycle of reincarnation, which he attempts to break out of together with a mysterious new force.

With the series set to premiere this December, fans will soon see how Spirit Circle handles its seven lifetimes on screen. The anime's runtime has been described as longer than one cour but shorter than two, and further scheduling details are expected in later announcements.