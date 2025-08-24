SpindleHorse to Revive Internet Webcomic 'Homestuck' as Pilot

SpindleHorse, known for its work on 'Helluva Boss', is bringing back 'Homestuck' in a new pilot episode. The upcoming pilot features a star-studded voice cast and promises to breathe new life into the beloved webcomic series.

The Hellaverse, a universe known for its dark humor and unique characters, shocked its fans this summer when production studio SpindleHorse revealed its ambitious plans. Instead of expanding their popular animated series ' Helluva Boss ,' SpindleHorse announced they were taking on a new challenge: bringing another beloved internet franchise back to life. Their target? The webcomic series ' Homestuck .' The news sent ripples through the online community.

'Homestuck,' a sprawling tale of four teenagers battling interdimensional threats, amassed a dedicated following over its long run (2009-2016). Its complex characters, intricate storylines, and even its own unique language ('Trollspeak') created a distinct and passionate fanbase. SpindleHorse, known for its own brand of irreverent humor and its work on 'Helluva Boss,' seemed like an unlikely but exciting choice to revive the series.The studio has already whetted the appetite of fans by releasing previews and teasing the upcoming pilot episode, set to premiere in September. They've even given fans a sneak peek at what the characters would look like if they were to meet! SpindleHorse has recreated iconic characters 'Blitzo' from 'Helluva Boss' and 'John Egbert' from 'Homestuck' in each series' distinct style, sparking fan excitement and speculation about a potential crossover. This ambitious project has assembled a stellar voice acting cast including Toby Fox, Cherami Leigh, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Adam McArthur, Brandon Winckler, and legendary voice director Richard Hovitz. While a full 'Homestuck' series hasn't been confirmed, the popularity of SpindleHorse's 'Hellaverse' and the passionate fanbase surrounding 'Homestuck' make it a likely contender for a full season. Given SpindleHorse's commitment to quality storytelling and their dedication to satisfying their fanbase, 'Homestuck' could be poised for a triumphant return.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Homestuck Spindlehorse Helluva Boss Webcomic Pilot Episode

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

