Spinal Cord Stimulation May Restore Arm Strength After Stroke

Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord might improve arm function among people who've suffered a stroke, pilot clinical trial results say.

FRIDAY, June 5, 2026 — Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord might improve arm function among people who've suffered asurvivors with profound muscle weakness had an average 32% increase in their arm strength after receiving spinal cord stimulation , researchers reported June 4 in the journalThe patients received these benefits with a relatively brief amount of therapy – fewer than nine hours of movement-based training over four weeks, results showed.

,” co-senior author Marco Capogrosso said in a news release. He's the director of the spinal cord stimulation laboratory at Rehab Neural Engineering Labs at the University of Pittsburgh. The new therapy involves cervical epidural SCS, in which thin electrodes are implanted in a person's neck along the spinal cord, researchers said. The stimulation sends electricity to nerve fibers in the spinal cord, to boost communication between the brain and the muscles.

During the four-week study period, all seven participants experienced immediate improvements in strength when stimulation was active, researchers said. They also had less muscle stiffness caused by However, lasting gains depended on continued use of stimulation, with motor function declining after the patients stopped receiving the stimulation.

“The stimulation works mostly as an assistive technology — when it's on, people can move better,” Capogrosso said. “By stimulating the spinal cord, we can immediately allow residual connections between the brain and the spinal cord to work more efficiently, enabling better movement. ” The researchers are now recruiting participants for an extended clinical trial to evaluate the effects of longer-term SCS.

“This study represents the conclusion of our initial feasibility phase and an important step toward real-world clinical application,” Capogrosso said. “Our goal is to develop a technology that could eventually be used in everyday life, not just in the clinic. These results give us confidence that spinal cord stimulation could become a practical, implantable option for helping stroke survivors use their arms when it matters most. ”SOURCE: University of Pittsburgh, news release, June 4, 2026What is a stroke?

Learn about stroke symptoms like sudden numbness or weakness, confusion, vision problems, or problems with coordination. Discover causes and recovery of a stroke.





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