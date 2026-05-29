Spin waves travel along Z-shaped path 5,000 times more efficiently

A team showed through calculations that spin waves travel along a Z-shaped path over 5,000 times more efficiently than in conventional waveguides.

Spin waves are ripples of magnetization in a magnetic material that can carry information with far less heat than moving electrons. Researchers have invented a new way to efficiently guide spin waves around sharp corners with minimal loss – representing an exciting discovery for energy-efficient computing .

The team showed through calculations that spin waves travel along a Z-shaped path over 5,000 times more efficiently than in conventional waveguides. The team used a two-dimensional magnonic crystal – a copper film with a hexagonal array of tiny holes placed on a magnetic garnet film. Researchers from Tohoku University, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne participated in the study.

“By turning the problem inside out – placing a patterned metal film on the magnetic garnet instead of cutting the garnet itself – we found a way to guide spin waves around sharp corners with very little loss. This opens a practical route toward integrated spin wave circuits that could one day help data centers run on a fraction of today’s electricity.

” The team revealed that as artificial intelligence and data centers consume ever more electricity, heat from conventional electronics has become a serious. Spin waves are ripples of magnetization in a magnetic material that can carry information with far less heat than moving electrons, making them promising for reduced-energy computing.

However, spin waves weaken quickly as they travel, especially when a waveguide is bent. This signal loss has long been the biggest obstacle to building practical spin wave circuits, according toThe team inverted an earlier concept they developed in 2024: instead of placing Cu disks on garnet, they placed a Cu film perforated with a hexagonal array of holes, with thin slits connecting neighboring holes.

Three-dimensional electromagnetic simulations showed that this new structure produces a “complete magnonic bandgap” capable of reflecting spin waves regardless of their incoming direction. This is the first report of a complete magnonic bandgap in a two-dimensional magnonic crystal based on a magnetic garnet. A patent application for the core waveguide structure has already been filed, according to a The team then created a Z-shaped path through the crystal by removing a line of holes, forming a “line defect”.

While the convention ridge waveguide spin waves didn’t make it to the end, spin waves following the new method did. The new waveguide transmitted spin waves over 5,000 times more strongly than the conventional design. Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business.

He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.





IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy-Efficient Computing Spin Waves Spin Waves Travel Waves

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New ‘The Witcher’ Spin-Off Officially Sets 2027 ReleaseThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is officially getting a new expansion, bringing Geralt of Rivia back in 2027.

Read more »

Could Pope Leo Have Taken Ferrari's New Electric Supercar for a Spin?An official Ferrari video shows Pope Leo inspecting and sitting in the driver's seat of the new Ferrari Luce, but a jump cut leaves ambiguity. Ferrari refuses to deny the Pope actually drove it, fueling speculation.

Read more »

Trump's White House: Construction Projects, Spin on Drake's Album Cover, Backlash and More!President Trump's White House has been making headlines with its recent construction projects and creative efforts, such as applying 'MAGA' spin to Drake's album cover. This came after a series of events, including the destruction of the White House East Wing and re-painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool blue, which drew criticism.

Read more »

Dragon Quest XII Renamed and Restarted; New Spin-Off Announced at 40th Anniversary LivestreamSquare Enix revealed that Dragon Quest XII has been renamed to Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams after a complete development restart. The company also announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, a spin-off featuring characters from Dragon Quest V.

Read more »