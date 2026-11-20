The Trenton, NJ-born star admitted he still struggles to accept the condition.

Richard Kind revealed he has lived with vitiligo for decades, first noticing white patches on his skin at age 34.

“I don’t know how I got it. Could have been nerves. I could have caught a virus. I don’t know what it was,” he added.

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The Trenton, NJ-born actor, who played Paul Lassiter on “Spin City” from 1996 to 2002, recalled that he noticed changes to his skin after a vacation at Club Med.

“I came back and all of a sudden, I started getting a white spot here, and then a white spot here, and it’d come on my hands, and then I could get a scratch, and the pigment would go,” he explained.. The affected areas can grow over time and appear anywhere on the body. Kind played Paul Lassiter on “Spin City” from 1996 to 2002.

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“I have dreams that I am a newscaster and I’m on film, and I see it at night, and … it is horrible — it’s horrible, it’s horrible,” he said.actor also explained that he takes precautions when spending time outdoors, including wearing sunscreen when playing golf. Although he has looked into potential treatments, including sorrel supplements and pills involving UV light, Kind said he has ultimately decided to live with the condition.

The conversation also turned to anxiety, something Kind admitted has become increasingly difficult for him to manage.

“I’m hugely” anxious, he said, before discussing his concerns about the state of the country. “I can’t stand it, but I have great anxiety — great anxiety, and it’s only gotten worse — because I love this country very, very much and I’m really worried,” he said. Kind acknowledged that he probably should stop listening to political commentators before going to bed, but hasn’t managed to kick the habit.

“I listen to them all: Heather Cox Richardson, Lawrence O’Donnell, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, Kimmel, and I wish that Colbert was still on, and Seth Meyers,” he said. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures “They’re all brilliant and think better than I do and make me laugh and make me scared — and I like caring so much,” he added.

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As well as “Spin City” and “Only Murders in the Building,” Kind’s extensive body of work includes roles in “The Goldbergs,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and numerous films and Broadway productions. Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Richard Kind revealed he has lived with vitiligo for decades, first noticing white patches on his skin at age 34. Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett CollectionKind has decided to"live with" the condition despite exploring several potential treatments.