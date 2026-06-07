Spike urges others to consider the rarity of hosting an event like the World Cup in Seattle and emphasizes the importance of experiencing the event with others.

Spike pushes back on hesitancy to attend World Cup in Seattle , urging others to consider the rarity of hosting an event like the World Cup .

He notes that there are local watch parties all over the place for folks who can't afford tickets to the matches, and that the city is expecting a visitor vibe. Spike also emphasizes the importance of experiencing the World Cup with others, saying 'there's no price you can put on experience'.

He acknowledges that the event may not be as popular as expected due to soccer not being America's game, but encourages people to consider the rarity of hosting the World Cup and the opportunities it brings





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World Cup Seattle Soccer Experience Rarity

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