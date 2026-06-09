Spike Lee wears autographed Pope Leo XIV Knicks jersey at NBA Finals Game 3

Spike Lee is maybe hoping to give the Knicks an extra blessing on Monday night.

The “Do the Right Thing” director sported a custom Pope Leo XIV Knicks jersey for Game 3 of the NBA Finals after receiving it at the Vatican last year.

, revealed he’d wear the autographed blue jersey he got signed during a visit with the pontiff in November. He’s worn the jersey at least one other time this postseason, donning it for Game 2 in the first round against the Hawks.

The Knicks superfan is a fixture along celebrity row throughout the season, and his presence has been felt at Madison Square Garden — and on the road — throughout the run to the NBA Finals, including making a trip to San Antonio for New York’s thrillingLee also sat down with the “Inside the NBA” pregame show on ESPN, which showed his looks throughout the years during prior Knicks seasons. When Lee was asked about other celebrities who have been on this Knicks ride, he mentioned his own bona fides as a longtime fan and not a bandwagoner.

“I got my season tickets the morning after Dave DeBusschere pulled out the — I don’t know if it was hold or cold envelope, I don’t know,” Lee said of the famous 1985 draft lottery in which the Knicks got the top pick, using it to choose Patrick Ewing. “And I jumped on the subway, and I slept on line.

Cover Print – May 26, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. Lee added that he could have sold his seats for Game 3 for “half a million” dollars. Lee, after the Knicks swept away the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, said he didn’t care who New York played in the NBA Finals. He believes this is a Knicks team of destiny.

“I don’t care about San Antonio. OKC. We’re going to win. May 8, 1970 .

I was at the Willis Reed game. Thirteen years old,”.

“So going to keep it going. This is a team of destiny, heart, drive. … It reminds me of Willis, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Dick Barnett, Cazzie Russell. I’m going back. I’m old, though. ”





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