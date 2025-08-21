Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick Documentary Scrapped Due to Creative Differences

ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have mutually agreed to end their collaborative project on a documentary about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Spike Lee 's ESPN documentary about Colin Kaepernick is no longer moving forward. Lee, 68, confirmed to Business Insider that the project, which was first announced in 2020 and officially had Lee attached in 2022, fell apart approximately a year ago due to creative differences . 'That thing fell apart a year ago,' Lee said during an interview on Tuesday while promoting his new movie, 'Highest 2 Lowest.' 'No one had ever asked me about it.

I was on a red carpet and a guy asked me the question, I wasn't going to lie.' Lee added that he has no plans to shop the documentary to another network or streaming service. 'No, it's unfortunate, but I mean, I've moved on,' Lee said. 'That was a year ago.' ESPN released a statement confirming the news, stating that 'ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences.' Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film.' Business Insider reached out to Kaepernick for comment but hadn't received a response at the time of publication.The project was positioned to offer a comprehensive look at Kaepernick's life through never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews. Kaepernick, 37, whose NFL career was cut short after he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism, settled a grievance against the NFL in 2019 for collusion among team owners. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016, but opted out of his contract with the team in 2017 and wasn't signed by another team





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colin Kaepernick Spike Lee ESPN Documentary Creative Differences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ESPN Ditches Spike Lee’s Docuseries About Colin Kaepernick: ‘It’s Not Coming Out’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

ESPN Won’t Air Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Due to ‘Creative Differences’ESPN has dropped Spike Lee's docuseries about former NFL player Colin Kaepernick amid 'creative differences.'

Read more »

ESPN benches Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick docuseries indefinitelyMuch like its subject, Spike Lee's eight-episode series about the shadow-banned sports star won't be hitting the field any time soon.

Read more »

Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Abandoned Due To Creative DifferencesSpike Lee wearing white glasses and looking shocked on the red carpet

Read more »

ESPN shelves Colin Kaepernick docuseries over 'certain creative differences'Fox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

ESPN will 'no longer proceed' with Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick docuseries: 'It's not coming out'Lee told Reuters on Friday that the series was not going to be released.

Read more »