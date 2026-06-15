Spike Lee Pointing at Prince Harry Goes Viral at NBA Finals

A video shows filmmaker Spike Lee pointing at Prince Harry during a moment at the NBA Finals, sparking speculation. Harry was in the eighth row with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Lee and Harry have a prior connection: Harry once used the alias Spike Wells on Facebook, which Lee learned about through Prince William. The Knicks won the title.

Spike Lee was filmed pointing animatedly at Prince Harry in an awkward moment for the exiled British royal at the NBA Finals over the weekend.

The New York filmmaker, 69, had spotted the Duke of Sussex, 41, hugging a friend in front of him at Saturday's New York Knicks versus San Antonio Spurs basketball game. Mr Lee said something to Harry, who turned around, saw it was the Knicks fanatic and Oscar winner so put his hand out. But instead of grabbing it, Spike pointed at him before making a further comment in his direction in a video that has gone viral.

Harry put his hand, awkwardly, on Spike's chest before reaching across and grabbing the director's hand for a swift shake. The Duke's two bodyguards appeared to find whatever Spike Lee had said to their boss amusing, because both were grinning. Harry then made a swift exit having pointed back at Lee, again with a cheeky smile.

One fan who shared the video on social media speculated whether Spike Lee confronted him over an allegation that Harry had used his name as an alias on social media when he was dating Chelsy Davy.

'If it was a friendly interaction Spike would’ve first shaken Harry’s hand - not point at him', they claimed. Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5.

🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP — New York Post Sports June 14, 2026 Spike Lee was filmed pointing animatedly at Prince Harry in an awkward moment for the exiled British royal at the NBA Finals over the weekend Harry put his hand, awkwardly, on Spike's chest before reaching across and grabbing the director's hand for a swift shake Harry was in the eighth row with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Filmmaker Spike Lee celebrates after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. Harry was in the 8th row for the game Another said: 'Harry went to high 5 but when Spike ignored that Harry followed through with the hand to touch his chest.

' But a Harry supporter hit back and said: 'That's not what I saw. ' A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex later said it was 'nonsense' to suggest that Mr Lee had snubbed Harry. Meghan Markle was not in Texas with her husband and released a new As Ever Instagram promo of her enjoying her own wine range back home in California.

It is understood that the men have met before - but Spike Lee has suggested that he knows Harry's brother Prince William better. The American filmmaker made public comments about Harry when it emerged that King Charles's youngest son had used part of his name to try to remain incognito on social media. Before he met Meghan Markle, when Harry was dating Chelsy Davy, he had a secret Facebook account under the alias Spike Wells.

Years later Spike was asked about it and admitted he had heard the same thing at the time and had 'asked his brother to find out'. Mr Lee had spoken to Prince William about it at a BAFTA event in London.

'I said"I'd like to speak to you for one second. I have a message for your brother. Your brother used my name as an alias on Facebook. Can you ask him why he did that?

' And William replied, when he was still on speaking terms with Harry: 'I'll pass on your message. ' The NBA Finals have attracted a who's who of celebrities - with Taylor Swift, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Ben Stiller sat like royalty in courtside seats for New York Knicks games.

Yet Prince Harry was left to linger in the eighth row as he made a surprise appearance at game five of the Finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. He attended the match in San Antonio with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and sat beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows back from the court, behind some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers.

The star-studded game ended with the New York Knicks claiming their first NBA title since 1973 on the back of a 94-90 win. Other recognisable faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, attending with music producer boyfriend Scooter Braun, as well as Spike Lee. John Turturro and Tracy Morgan also sat courtside. The Knicks steamed ahead in the fourth quarter, clinching a title win for the first time since 1973 with a final score of 94-90.

Harry was reportedly invited to the game by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, as he is in town for the Warrior Games. He was sat next to Mr Silver. The prince attended the game with JP Lane, an Army Veteran and Warrior Games athlete. Prince Harry sat next to Silver during the game, watching on in anticipation during the NBA's premier event.

The NBA Finals have attracted a who's-who of celebrities. Taylor Swift was seated in Celebrity Row for Game 4 with two of the Haim sisters and Mariska Hargitay. Loyal Knicks fan, Timothee Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner have also been courtside for the games. Other A-listers in attendance for the finals have included Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Sydney Sweeney.

Stiller and Chalamet were among the 'New York Royalty' seated in Celebrity Row for Game 5. Tickets to the finals are coveted, with the average price for Game 3 over $7,000 per person. Harry is no stranger to the NBA, attending the 75th NBA All-Star Game with Queen Latifah in February. He also worked with former Spurs player David Robinson on a charity game in 2018.

While Harry watched the iconic game unfold, the rest of the working Royal Family was at the Trooping the Colour - marking His Majesty The King's official birthday. Over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians paraded down the streets of London. Trooping the Colour marks King Charles III's birthday. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children watched on from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate leans forward to talk to her children during the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance Some highlights of the event included Prince Louis playfully reacting as he watched the Red Arrows fly overhead, and Catherine pictured happily chatting with Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, during the carriage ride to Horse Guards Parade. One photo showed Catherine looking lovingly at Prince William as they stood on the balcony after he joined the royal procession on horseback.

Elsewhere, the royals were filmed laughing and sharing jokes with each other in rare behind-the-scenes footage. Although Meghan Markle was not in attendance at the game, she was still in the spotlight as she shared a promotion for her brand, As Ever. In a new promo, Meghan poured glasses of 'refreshing' sauvignon blanc and 'celebratory' Brut. The caption read, 'For gathering all summer long.

' Meghan Markle starred in a recent clip promoting the trio of wines from her lifestyle brand, As Ever Meghan announced As Ever's foray into wines last July when she launched the 2023 Napa Valley Rose, priced at $35. As Meghan dedicates time to her brand, Harry has stayed focused on his work with veterans. He has supported the Warrior Games, which kicked off earlier this week in San Antonio.

Around 200 veterans attended the event to participate in adaptive sports. The games were initially scheduled for 2020 but were canceled due to the pandemic. Harry is also anticipated to promote the 2027 Invictus Games later this summer in Birmingham. The games also help wounded veterans find community.





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