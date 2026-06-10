Spike Lee Calls for No ICE at Potential Knicks Championship Parade, Fans Riot After Game 3 Loss

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has expressed his desire for ICE agents to avoid any Knicks championship parade. Meanwhile, fans rioted in New York City following the team's loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee , a devoted Knicks fan, has expressed his desire for ICE agents to steer clear of any championship parade should the Knicks win the NBA Finals.

In an interview with Andscape's Bill C. Rhoden ahead of Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs, Lee painted a vivid picture of a joyous, uncontrollable celebration that would ensue.

'It's going to be a love fest,' he said, 'and people gonna be hugging and kissing each other. Total strangers. That's the bomb. It's going to happen.

This is going to happen.

' He jokingly warned, 'NYPD can't control that. The Marines, National Guard- just don't bring in the motherfucking ICE. No ICE. I've said this more than once.

ICE is not welcome.

' Following the Knicks' loss in Game 3, fans in New York City took to the streets, clashing with the NYPD. This rioting came after the NYPD lifted its ban on Knicks watch parties for the NBA Finals. The decision to reinstate the parties was made after the Knicks secured their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

However, the celebration turned rowdy, with ABC7 reporting 17 arrests, including one for allegedly assaulting a police officer. The officer was reportedly punched by a fan who refused to leave a restricted area





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