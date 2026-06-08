Spielberg Praises Low‑Budget Horror Hits "Obsession" and "Backrooms" as Box‑Office Champions

Steven Spielberg lauds the indie horror films "Obsession" and "Backrooms" for achieving major box‑office success despite modest budgets, highlighting their impact on contemporary cinema.

Steven Spielberg , veteran filmmaker and upcoming director of the highly anticipated film "Disclosure Day" slated for a June 12, 2026 release, took a moment at a recent screening to commend two rising horror sensations that have been making waves on the big screen.

In his remarks, Spielberg praised the creativity and commercial success of the low‑budget titles "Obsession" and "Backrooms," noting that both projects achieved impressive returns despite being produced with modest financial resources. He highlighted that "Obsession" was made for under one million dollars, while "Backrooms" operated on an equally lean budget of around nine to ten million, and expressed admiration for the filmmakers' ability to deliver compelling experiences without the backing of massive studio coffers.

"Obsession," which opened in theatres on May 15, quickly became the highest‑grossing domestic release ever for Focus Features, amassing $151.3 million in the United States alone. The film follows a music‑store clerk who acquires a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki to fall in love with him, spiralling into a series of increasingly disturbing events.

Lead actors Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette anchor the story with performances that blend vulnerability and terror, contributing to the film's strong word‑of‑mouth momentum. Spielberg, who has yet to view "Backrooms," confirmed his intention to see it after his own promotional commitments conclude, but he offered high praise for "Obsession," calling it "a remarkable achievement given the shoestring budget.

" "Backrooms," directed by A24's youngest‑ever filmmaker Kane Parsons, who was only 20 years old when he took the helm, has also carved out a remarkable box‑office record. The movie has earned $81.4 million domestically and $118 million worldwide, turning a modest investment into a lucrative franchise possibility. Based on the long‑standing internet creepypasta about endless, liminal office spaces, the film assembles a notable cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

The project's success underscores the growing appetite for horror narratives that blend folklore, digital culture, and inventive low‑budget filmmaking. Spielberg's public endorsement signals a broader industry acknowledgement that creativity, rather than sheer spending power, can drive both critical and commercial triumphs in contemporary cinema.

The comments were delivered by Spielberg during the premiere of his own upcoming project, "Disclosure Day," where he also hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with composer John Williams, now 94, whose restrained score promises to complement the film's thematic tension. The veteran director's affirmation of these emerging titles not only shines a spotlight on the filmmakers behind "Obsession" and "Backrooms" but also encourages other creators to pursue ambitious storytelling without relying on enormous budgets.

As audiences continue to flock to theatres for fresh, innovative horror experiences, the industry may see a shift toward supporting more independent and inventive projects, following the blueprint set by these two breakout successes. Sourav Chakraborty, an entertainment writer for Evolve Media, covered the event and highlighted the significance of Spielberg's remarks for the future of genre filmmaking.

The article also briefly mentioned other streaming and theatrical developments, such as new releases on Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, but the core focus remains on Spielberg's commendation of low‑budget horror and the impressive financial performance of "Obsession" and "Backrooms.





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Steven Spielberg Obsession (Film) Backrooms (Film) Low-Budget Horror Box Office Success

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