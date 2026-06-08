Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 Introduces Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, Silk, and the Symbiote Villain

The hit animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends is expanding its universe for Season 5. Exclusive details and images reveal the arrival of Marvel heroes Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, and Silk, alongside the debut of the symbiote villain Symbie. A new short shows the team-up against Doctor Octopus, emphasizing teamwork. The season also features Mr. Fantastic voiced by Mario Lopez and promises exciting new dynamics for the Spider-Friends.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is gearing up for an exhilarating fifth season that significantly expands its roster of heroes and villains. The popular animated series , which unites Peter Parker Spider-Man , Miles Morales , and Gwen Stacy , has consistently focused on teamwork and heroism as they protect New York City alongside various Marvel Universe icons.

The upcoming season will introduce the dynamic duo Rocket Raccoon and Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Furthermore, the brilliant Mr. Fantastic, also known as Reed Richards, is joining the cast in a major way, voiced by the charismatic actor Mario Lopez. Adding to the superhero lineup is another iconic Spider-Man character from the comics, Silk, who possesses her own unique powers and backstory.

On the villainous side, a classic and menacing threat makes its debut: the alien symbiote that bonds with hosts to become the terrifying entity known as Symbie. This black goo represents a significant and dangerous new challenge for the spider-team. Collider had the exclusive opportunity to preview this new content and can reveal a new short film from the season. In this short, Spidey, Rocket, and Groot must work together to stop the sinister Doctor Octopus from robbing a bank.

Their plan involves Spidey creating a distraction while Rocket uses his engineering prowess to build a gadget specifically designed to counter Doc Ock's mechanical arms. The mission also involves them fixing a lamppost, showcasing how even small acts of community help are part of being a hero. The short reinforces the show's core message: that teamwork and combining each hero's unique strengths are the keys to overcoming any obstacle. Accompanying this announcement are exclusive images from Season 5.

One still shows a serious conversation between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy with Mr. Fantastic, hinting at a significant plot development or scientific challenge they are tackling together. Another image captures a moment of triumph and camaraderie, with Spider-Man and Groot sharing a fist-bump celebration while a beaming Rocket Raccoon holds the diminutive tree-hero aloft in his paw. These images highlight the exciting new trios that will form throughout the season, blending the established Spider-Friends with the new Marvel heroes.

With the introduction of the symbiote, beloved characters like Silk and Mr. Fantastic, and the ever-chaotic energy of Rocket and Groot, Season 5 of Spidey and His Amazing Friends promises to deliver thrilling adventures, valuable lessons about friendship and responsibility, and a spectacular mix of Marvel's most popular characters for its young audience. The series continues to be a fantastic entry point for children into the wider Marvel Universe, presenting complex characters and concepts in an accessible, fun, and action-packed format





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Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 5 Spider-Man Miles Morales Gwen Stacy Rocket Raccoon Groot Mr. Fantastic Silk Symbiote Symbie Doctor Octopus Marvel Animated Series Collider Exclusive

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