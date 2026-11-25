Marvel's new Spider-Woman ongoing series by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo explores body horror as Jessica Drew battles Carnage during a murder investigation.

Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, embarks on a dark new chapter in her fifty-year history as Marvel officially launches a new ongoing series. The comic book debuted on November 4 as a central component of the character's anniversary celebration. This new narrative arc diverges from traditional superhero action, leaning heavily into genre elements that have always subtly underpinned her origin story.

Spider-Woman Origin History And Horror Roots

Spider-Woman made her initial debut in Marvel Spotlight issue number 32 during a time when her background was shrouded in mystery and malice. At that debut, she operated as an agent for Hydra with no memory of her past life. Her first assigned mission involved the assassination of Nick Fury, setting a tone of paranoia and danger. For decades, she has evolved into an Avenger and a private investigator. Now, her past is resurfacing in a way that threatens her stability and safety.

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Carnage Symbiote And Murder Investigation

The primary conflict in this new run stems from events concluded in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity issue number 5. In that storyline, Jessica found herself in possession of the Carnage symbiote. This particular alien entity has a violent history with criminal Cletus Kasady. Placing such a dangerous creature in the hands of a private investigator is a hazardous combination. Jessica is now working alongside investigative journalist Ben Urich to solve a series of gruesome killings. The presence of Carnage complicates every aspect of her field work.

Hangman Vigilante And Noir Narrative Style

Writer Dan Watters brings his expertise from projects like Batman: Dark Patterns to this superhero crime thriller. Illustrator Andrea Broccardo contributes his visual style from Spider-Man Noir to enhance the gritty atmosphere. The creative team has crafted a narrative that blends crime noir aesthetics with visceral body horror. Jessica must contend with the Hangman, a vigilante figure from her own past. This enemy forces her to confront old traumas while managing the symbiote's influence.

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Dan Watters Creative Vision And Tone

Dan Watters has structured the story to highlight Jessica's internal struggle as much as external threats. The writer ensures that the horror elements serve the character development rather than overshadowing it. Jessica's history as a spy adds layers of deception to the murder mystery. The investigation into the Hangman's killings reveals connections to Jessica's own classified past. This approach grounds the supernatural elements in a realistic detective procedural format.

Marvel Comics Publication Details And Release

The first issue of this new Spider-Woman series is currently available for purchase at retail locations. The cover price for this initial issue is four dollars and ninety-nine cents. The launch aligns with the broader celebration of the character's fifty years in publishing. Fans can expect a serialized narrative that explores the consequences of Jessica's long history. The combination of noir storytelling and horror themes offers a fresh perspective on the character.

Andrea Broccardo Art And Visual Storytelling

Andrea Broccardo's artwork provides the necessary visual intensity for this horror-infused storyline. His experience on Spider-Man Noir informs the shadowy, high-contrast aesthetic of the series. The illustrations emphasize the grotesque nature of the body horror elements. Broccardo captures the emotional toll on Jessica as she fights to maintain control. The visual narrative complements Dan Watters' script to create a cohesive and disturbing experience.