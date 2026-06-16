Spider-Woman's Darkest Era Begins in Marvel's 50th Anniversary Special

Marvel's Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will feature two separate stories, both taking Jessica back to her private eye roots and leaning into the darker elements of Marvel's world. The special will also explore Jessica's search for her son Gerry, who was taken from her by Hydra and aged substantially and then turned into the villain the Green Mamba. The story never felt properly closed, so if they aren't going to be part of her story moving forward, that chapter still deserves a proper and satisfying ending.

Marvel has revealed a 'terrible twist' will begin Jessica Drew 's darkest era, and it all begins later this year. The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will feature two separate stories, both taking Jessica back to her private eye roots and leaning into the darker elements of Marvel 's world.

Jessica Drew has always been someone who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty and venture into the places that most won't even attempt to go. The special will feature writer Ann Nocenti for a detective story that takes Jessica to Los Angeles, where she'll be tracking down clues and facing one of her oldest enemies in Flying Tiger. The team will also reveal a status quo that will truly shock longtime fans.

Marvel also states that a 'terrible twist' awaits her in a story by writer Chip Zdarsky. The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will be a new chapter in Jessica's story, and writer Chip Zdarsky is excited to be launching it. He loves the character and is happy to be bringing Spider-Woman 'venom-blasting' into a new chapter of her story.

Writer Ann Nocenti is also happy to be back on the character, especially with detective work once again being part of the mix. She thinks of how Jessica Drew's spider pheromone scent can be isolating and how it's a great test of her detective skills to sleuth out clues despite her creepy vibe. The story will be gorgeous, with art by the spectacular Stefano Raffaele.

The special will also explore Jessica's search for her son Gerry, who was taken from her by Hydra and aged substantially and then turned into the villain the Green Mamba. The story never felt properly closed, so if they aren't going to be part of her story moving forward, that chapter still deserves a proper and satisfying ending. The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will be a great opportunity for Marvel to give Jessica the closure she deserves.

Jessica's story has always been one of overcoming her flaws and being heroic, and this special will be a great way to explore that theme. The team is excited to be working on this project and can't wait to share it with fans. The special will be a must-read for anyone who loves Spider-Woman and wants to see her story continue in a new and exciting way.

The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will be a great addition to the Marvel universe and will give fans a chance to see Jessica in a whole new light. The special will be a great way to celebrate Spider-Woman's 50th anniversary and will be a must-read for anyone who loves the character. The team is excited to be working on this project and can't wait to share it with fans.

The special will be a great opportunity for Marvel to give Jessica the closure she deserves and will be a great way to explore the theme of overcoming flaws and being heroic. The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will be a great addition to the Marvel universe and will give fans a chance to see Jessica in a whole new light.

The special will be a great way to celebrate Spider-Woman's 50th anniversary and will be a must-read for anyone who loves the character. The team is excited to be working on this project and can't wait to share it with fans. The special will be a great opportunity for Marvel to give Jessica the closure she deserves and will be a great way to explore the theme of overcoming flaws and being heroic.

The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will be a great addition to the Marvel universe and will give fans a chance to see Jessica in a whole new light





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