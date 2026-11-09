Spider-Woman Jessica Drew Bonds With Carnage Symbiote Amid Cletus Kasady Return

Jessica Drew takes the dangerous Carnage symbiote to protect others, but the entity is corrupting her. Meanwhile, Cletus Kasady seeks the symbiote back as Spider-Woman loses control.

Jessica Drew has taken on a perilous burden by bonding with the Carnage symbiote, a decision that has escalated her involvement in dangerous activities within the Marvel Universe. This risky move follows the chaotic fallout from Eddie Brock losing the symbiote after he discovered it was colluding with Torment to eliminate family members of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, and Brock himself.

Jessica Drew Assumes Symbiote Control

Jessica Drew is currently harboring the Carnage symbiote inside her own body after helping to purge it from Norman Osborn. The symbiote previously bonded with a young hero before returning to Norman Osborn, who believed his current status as a reformed hero and strong will allowed him to control the entity. However, that assumption proved fatal to his autonomy, and Spider-Woman eventually had to save him along with several students to strip the symbiote from his body.

Also read Marvel Spider-Woman #1 Launches Dan Watters Series with Carnage Bond

Drew made the unconventional choice to absorb the symbiote into herself, believing she could manage its malevolent instincts better than previous hosts. She intended to keep the creature contained for the safety of the public, hoping to prevent it from causing further widespread destruction. This act positioned her as a potential shield against the chaos that the symbiote typically unleashes upon New York City.

Symbiote Corrupts Spider-Woman Actions

The strategy is failing as the Carnage symbiote begins to corrupt Jessica Drew despite her initial confidence in her resistance. The entity, which has lost its independent voice, is slowly taking over her actions and driving her to violence. This degradation has led Drew to brutalize criminals with extreme prejudice, marking a significant departure from her usual methods of heroism.

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The situation reached a critical point when Spider-Woman killed a villain for the first time since bonding with the symbiote. She subsequently lied to journalist Ben Urich about the incident, attempting to hide the severity of her moral compromise. Urich has noted that something is deeply wrong with Drew, but she remains slow to acknowledge that she is not controlling the symbiote any better than Eddie Brock or Norman Osborn did.

Witnesses have commented on her changing demeanor, with the criminal Tombstone noting her unexpected cruelty and apparent pleasure in causing pain. Drew attempts to use her venom sting and fire to keep the symbiote at bay, but these measures are no longer effective. The symbiote is actively resisting her efforts to suppress it, leading to increasingly violent encounters that threaten to spiral out of control.

Cletus Kasady Hunts For The Symbiote

Complicating matters further is the return of Cletus Kasady, who is actively searching for the Carnage symbiote in New York. The final pages of the recent storyline featured Kasady walking through the streets, speaking of the Brooklyn Vampire, the Son of Sam, and the Times Square Killer. He expressed that hearing the screams of the dead in the city was comforting to him, signaling his intent to reclaim the symbiote.

Kasady referred to their potential reunion as being like peanut butter and jelly, emphasizing his deep connection to crime in New York. His status is complex, as recent appearances involved him being a clone brought back by the Extrembiote during the Carnage Reigns event. A part of that biological mass survived and began to reform him, but the original Cletus Kasady was eventually eaten by the clone version to absorb his consciousness.

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The original Kasady was torn from the symbiote in issue number five of 2024 and plunged into the Symbiote Hive, leaving him confused and alone. Now, the clone Kasady who possesses the original consciousness is back on the hunt. He knows that Jessica Drew has the symbiote, and his return poses a terrifying prospect given his history as one of the most dangerous serial killers in the Marvel Universe.

Dual Threat Emerges For Marvel Heroes

The convergence of a corrupted Spider-Woman and the returning Cletus Kasady creates a dire situation for the heroes of New York. Spider-Woman needs to get rid of the Carnage symbiote immediately to stop the bloodshed and her own moral decay. However, allowing the symbiote to fall back into the hands of Kasady could result in an even greater disaster than the current situation.

With Eddie Brock and Venom reconnected, the clock may be ticking for a resolution to this crisis. The potential for these powerful forces to collide adds a layer of urgency to the narrative. Jessica Drew must find a way to purge the symbiote before Kasady claims it, or before her own actions cause irreversible damage to the innocent. The stakes have never been higher for the Spider-family and the broader Marvel community.