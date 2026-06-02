Spider-Noir Tops Prime Video Charts This Week

The new superhero series Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage has become the number one show on Prime Video. The article also recommends the spy thriller Citadel as a binge-worthy alternative.

The number one show on Prime Video this week is the new superhero series Spider-Noir . Developed by Oren Uziel and starring Nicolas Cage , the show is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir and is set in an alternate world inspired by the golden age of film noir.

Cage stars as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator and former superhero who is forced to return to his past as The Spider when faced with an exceptional case. The series has proven wildly successful with critics and audiences alike, earning praise for its unique blend of noir aesthetics and superhero action. The eight-episode first season premiered to strong viewership numbers, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon on the streaming platform.

Fans have lauded Cage's performance, calling it a career highlight, while critics have highlighted the show's atmospheric cinematography and clever writing. The success of Spider-Noir has also sparked discussions about potential spin-offs set in the same alternate universe, though no official announcements have been made yet. For those who prefer a different genre, there are still plenty of other great options on Prime Video.

Executive produced by the Russo brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, Citadel is a spy action series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who work for the titular agency. After an attack by members of a rival agency, Kane and Sinh have their memories wiped and must reclaim their pasts to prevent a potentially world-changing catastrophe.

Besides Madden and Chopra, the series also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, and more in key roles. One of the most expensive TV shows ever made, Citadel was a highly anticipated series when it premiered in 2023, and the first season had strong viewership numbers even though the critical reception was largely negative.

A better-reviewed second season followed in May 2026, and though the show certainly has plenty of flaws, it is an enjoyable watch for fans of spy fiction. The series has also inspired multiple international spin-offs, including the Italian series Citadel: Diana and the Indian series Citadel: Honey Bunny. These spin-offs expand the universe and offer fresh perspectives on the espionage world.

Viewers looking for more options can explore other popular titles on Prime Video, such as the hit comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale. However, for this week, Spider-Noir remains the undisputed champion, drawing in subscribers with its gritty storytelling and stellar performances. Whether you are a fan of superheroes or spy thrillers, Prime Video continues to deliver high-quality content that caters to diverse tastes.

As the streaming wars intensify, original programming like Spider-Noir and Citadel keeps the platform competitive and engaging for audiences worldwide. In conclusion, Spider-Noir's rise to the top spot on Prime Video is a testament to its compelling narrative and Nicolas Cage's captivating portrayal of Ben Reilly. While Citadel offers a different kind of adrenaline rush with its globe-trotting spy adventures, the noir-infused superhero saga stands out as the must-watch series this week.

So grab your popcorn and dive into the dark and stylish world of Spider-Noir on Prime Video





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