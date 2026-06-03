Spider-Noir Tops Prime Video Charts, Proves a Hit for Spider-Man Fans

Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, has become the number one show on Prime Video, surpassing other popular titles. The series offers a unique noir twist on the Spider-Man mythos, following Ben Riley as a private investigator and vigilante. Fans are hoping for a second season as the show dominates streaming charts.

2026 is a massive year for Spider-Man fans. Not only is Spider-Man : Brand New Day hitting theaters next month, but a brand-new series has launched on streaming platforms and is already a hit.

This new Spider-Man show steers away from the traditional story, following a different kind of friendly neighborhood superhero. One that has more in common with detectives like Bosch than it does other Marvel superheroes. Spider-Noir is the latest Spider-Man series that was released on Prime Video last week, starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Riley (aka The Spider).

While his character and story are not based on or connected to the version seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it still follows an older web-slinging superhero who is a private investigator by day and crime-fighting vigilante by night. The first season has 8 episodes, and while Cage and company have expressed interest in a second season, it has yet to be officially renewed.

But perhaps the latest streaming numbers could convince Sony and Prime Video to give Spider-Noir a new installment. Over the weekend, Spider-Noir dominated the Prime Video Top 10 Charts, surpassing Off Campus. Since its release, Spider-Noir has been competing against Louisa Levy's latest romantic dramedy, sitting at #2 for a few days since its debut.

But it wasn't until the 29th of May that the new Spider-Man show rose to the top of the charts and has since retained its spot. This achievement is a clear indicator of the show's popularity and the audience's appetite for a darker, noir-inspired take on the iconic superhero. The series deviates from the typical superhero fare by focusing on detective work and moral ambiguity, appealing to fans of crime dramas and classic film noir.

Nicolas Cage's performance has been praised for bringing a weary, cynical edge to the character while still maintaining a sense of heroism. The success of Spider-Noir could pave the way for more experimental Spider-Man stories in the future, expanding the franchise beyond the traditional Peter Parker narrative. With its gripping storytelling and unique aesthetic, the show has captivated viewers and critics alike.

The combination of Cage's star power and the noir genre's timeless appeal has proven to be a winning formula. As streaming services continue to invest in high-quality content, Spider-Noir stands out as a bold and refreshing addition to the superhero genre. Fans are eagerly awaiting news of a second season, and the current streaming numbers suggest that renewal is a distinct possibility





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spider-Noir Nicolas Cage Prime Video Spider-Man TV Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spider-Noir Takes the Top Spot on Prime Video After The Boys' DepartureThe Boys' influence can be seen in the many other shows that have followed in its footsteps, including Invincible, Harley Quinn, and The Penguin. These shows have pushed the boundaries of what we expect from a superhero story, incorporating elements of noir, mystery, and meta-humor.

Read more »

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Noir Series Highlights MCU ExcitementWith the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 starring Tom Holland, and the recent drop of the live-action Spider-Noir series on Prime Video, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. The article covers the stacked casts of both projects, the success of Spider-Noir on streaming charts, and includes a promotional quiz to determine which MCU hero matches your personality.

Read more »

Why Prime Video Should Revive Silk: Spider Society After Spider-Noir's SuccessThe success of Spider-Noir has proven that audiences are still eager to see more of the Spider-Man franchise, with many calling for the revival of a previously shelved project, Silk: Spider Society. This series would not only bring Silk, the Asian-American Spider-Woman, to the forefront but also offer a unique take on the Spider-Man universe.

Read more »

Spider-Noir Tops Prime Video Charts This WeekThe new superhero series Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage has become the number one show on Prime Video. The article also recommends the spy thriller Citadel as a binge-worthy alternative.

Read more »