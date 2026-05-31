Spider-Noir: Prime Video's Latest Superhero Series Scores Big with Audiences and Critics

Prime Video's Spider-Noir, featuring an acting icon and based on a popular fictional character, has achieved impressive viewership numbers and critical acclaim. With 36 million views in under two weeks, it has outperformed legacy titles and received a 'Certified Fresh' 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prime Video 's latest superhero offering, Spider-Noir , has been a resounding success despite not dethroning the streamer's current top titles. The show, which features an acting icon and is based on one of the most popular fictional characters of all time, has garnered 36 million views in under two weeks.

This achievement has surpassed legacy titles on Prime Video such as Reacher and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Spider-Noir has also been critically acclaimed, currently sitting at a 'Certified Fresh' 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Therese Lacson praised the show, comparing it favorably to the source novels and stating that it delivers a captivating romance adaptation that will satisfy both book lovers and newcomers





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Spider-Noir Prime Video Superhero Series Viewership Critical Acclaim Rotten Tomatoes

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