Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage onBreaking Bad Convincing Him to Try TV

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage explains what it was about Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad that convinced him to give a television series a try.

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage explains what it was about Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad that convinced him to give a television series a try. Spider-Noir marks Nicolas Cage’s first TV starring role after decades of avoiding television projects.

Cage says Breaking Bad showed him TV’s longer format could deepen character work in ways movies cannot. On Spider-Noir, Cage embraced a risky, stylized performance and feared the bold approach might not land.has avoided TV projects, happily remaining a movie star through and through.

As the streaming era is the established norm, the"movie star" is becoming a dying breed, not literally by passing away, but more are taking on starring in TV projects, likeSpider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage on How"Breaking Bad" Led to His First TV Starring Role, and Charlie Sheen Guiding Him Through It When asked what changed his mind about TV work as a movie star,"I was adamant about not doing television, because I didn't want to do anything that was too homogenized or that was like everybody else. And my son sat me down during COVID, and he showed me 'Breaking Bad,' Cage said.

"I began to see that the actors in that show were afforded the luxury of time to tell their story. I saw Bryan Cranston staring at a suitcase for what seemed like minutes. I couldn't take my eyes off him, and all he was doing was staring at a suitcase, and it occurred to me that you can't do that in movies: You don't have the time.

I thought, maybe with an eight-hour narrative, I can start planting seeds for a character that can bloom into something that I don't have the luxury of time to do in a movie. That was the main attraction.

" As far as how playing Ben Reilly challenged him and eroded his doubts,"I waited for something that I thought would be special, and I can tell you that with 'Spider-Noir,' the vision that I had in my imagination manifested in the exact way that I'd hoped. And it was scary, and it was risky," Cage said.

"I was constantly worried that I was going to get fired, because I was doing this thing of channeling old actors and colliding it with Stan Lee's masterpiece that is 'Spider-Man' to create this Roy Lichtenstein pop-art sensation of sorts. I didn't know until I finally saw the eight episodes whether it was going to work.

"Even as established as Cage was on screen, TV was a whole other monster, so he tapped into the star offor advice. "I was very nervous to do television, I'll tell ya. One of the producers said, 'We're going to do this read-through because we haven't hit yet with Amazon, and you gotta make sure that during the read-through you don't mumble,'" Cage recalled.

"I was so nervous that I called my good friend Charlie Sheen, who's done a lot of television, and asked him for advice. He said, 'Well, that's the hardest part, Nick — the read-through. So, what is it that you're nervous about?

' And I said, 'One of the producers said, 'Don't mumble. '' He said, 'I'm sorry… who told you not to mumble? Is his last name 'Sony?

'' And I said, 'No.' And he said, 'Well, tell him to fuck off! ' So, I had a big laugh, went in, and did the read-through. " For more on Cage's career, including his passion for cinema, an update onI’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 15 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage explains what it was about Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad that convinced him to give a television series a try. The Boys: Vought Rising star Jensen Ackles hopes the series takes a deep dive into why Ben/Soldier Boy felt so connected to Clara/Stormfront. Ashley Eckstein explains why The Clone Wars' success saved the Star Wars franchise and helped sweeten Disney's interest in Lucasfilm.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EPs Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman tried to pitch William Shatner returning to revisit a TOS classic. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke answers whether Annie/Starlight and Hughie's child, Robin, will be the second naturally-born supe after Ryan. Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Erica Messer previews Season 19 and discusses building on Zach Gilford's Voit, guest stars, and more.

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage explains what it was about Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad that convinced him to give a television series a try. The Boys: Vought Rising star Jensen Ackles hopes the series takes a deep dive into why Ben/Soldier Boy felt so connected to Clara/Stormfront. James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, had nothing but love for NBC's The Rockford Files reboot series pilot and David Boreanaz's performance.

With questions still surrounding the BBC's Doctor Who Christmas Special and the franchise's future, we look at what we've learned so far. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Doctor Who, A Different World, James Gunn, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, and more! Showrunner Tom King offered an update on how things are going with the series adaptation of his and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.





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