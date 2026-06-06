Spider-Noir: Key Differences Between the Prime Video Series and the Comics

The new Prime Video series Spider-Noir adapts the Spider-Man Noir character but makes several notable changes from the 2008 comic series. While fans are generally pleased with the show, some argue these alterations, including the protagonist's moral stance, occupation, costume design, and the absence of J. Jonah Jameson, deviate significantly from the source material. This article outlines the major discrepancies and discusses how the changes reshape the noir version of the Web-Slinger.

Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for Spider-Noir and Spider-Man Noir . Spider-Noir is the newest Spider-Man-based project—one of three in 2026—and people are actually pretty pleased with it.

For quite a bit, people have been saying Sony should be investing more in the alternate versions of Spider-Man for projects, rather than making stories about his villains, which is exactly what Spider-Noir accomplishes. However, what a lot of fans of the show don't know is the fact that Spider-Noir is actually completely different from the Spider-Man Noir comic books.

Some have even gone as far as to say that Disney and Sony have effectively"ruined" the character, and while that's a very extreme reaction, it's proof of the fact that there are some major changes in modern media—in this case, Spider-Noir—for the Noir iteration of the hero. Spider-Man Noir Is a Murderer Fans of the show can see that the Spider-Noir version of the Web-Slinger is actually way more in line with traditional Spider-Man when it comes to his moral compass.

He only really commits one murder in the show, and that's ultimately to save Cat Hardy and Flint Marko . However, in the comics, Spider-Man Noir is a pretty seasoned killer. This isn't to say that he is like The Punisher in any way, but, in the comics, he certainly has far fewer qualms about taking lives.

While there does come a moment with Aunt May that causes him to put his gun away for good, for everything before that, Spider-Man Noir has little issues taking someone down, permanently. He's a Journalist and a Photographer While he may be a private eye in the Prime Video series, in the source material his occupation is far closer to traditional Spider-Man's. He is a journalist/photographer, so it maintains Peter's usual photo-taking job from the main 616 universe.

So, while it keeps him in-tune with the crime of 1932 New York City. While it's different, it's arguable that the private eye direction of the character in Spider-Noir is far more fitting for this version of the Wall-Crawler, as it connects him more to the criminal underworld, and makes him more of a detective type. It's proof that just because something is changed from the comics, that doesn't necessarily mean it's bad.

His Comics Costume Is Grittier Anyone who has seen the comics, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Noir will see that the costumes of each are drastically different. Ever since the 2018 animated hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he's taken on a far more detective-looking suit, which suits him quite well, given the new direction for the character. In the books, though, he's got a much different, grittier-looking costume.

Void of a slick fedora, Earth-90214's Spider-Man looks a lot more like a Batman-type of character than anything. While this fits the far darker tone of the comics, there's no doubt that the newer vibe for the hero feels far more unique in comparison to other universes of the webhead.

No J. Jonah Jameson Despite him being a private eye and part of the news cycle, thanks also to his pal Robbie Robertson , there's a total absence of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Noir. In the comic books, Jameson is a prominent figure as the Daily Bugle's editor. He's actually crucial to the plot of the Goblin and Chameleon storylines, making him a mainstay of the Spider-Man Noir series.

While Robbie is in the series and is a reporter ), there's still no Jameson in the plot of Spider-Noir. While the story of the Prime Video series most likely doesn't have a ton of room for another reporter-esque character, the missing spot of Jameson is definitely felt by fans of the source material. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Star Wars Quiz Which Force User Are You? Light Side · Dark Side · Or Somewhere Between The Force is not a binary. It is a spectrum — from the serene halls of the Jedi Temple to the shadowed corridors of Sith space. Ten questions will reveal where you truly fall.

The Force has always known. Now you will too. 🔵Jedi Master 🟡Padawan 🔴Sith Lord ⚫Inquisitor ⚪Grey Jedi IGNITE YOUR SABER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE FORCE 01 What is the Force to you? Your relationship with the Force defines everything else.

AA living energy I must be worthy of — it is not mine to control. BSomething vast and mysterious I'm only beginning to understand. CNeither light nor dark — just a current I choose to ride. DPower.

Pure and simple. The strong take it; the weak don't.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10EMOTION 02 When you feel strong emotions — anger, grief, love — what do you do? The Jedi suppress. The Sith feed. Others choose differently.

AAcknowledge them, then release them. Attachment leads to suffering. BFeel them fully, then decide what to do — they're not the enemy. CBury them.

Emotion is a liability I can't afford to indulge. DUse them. Passion is the engine of the dark side for good reason.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10AUTHORITY 03 The Jedi Council gives you an order you disagree with. You: How you handle authority reveals your alignment. AFollow it. The Council's wisdom surpasses my own perspective.

BVoice my objection clearly, then defer to the decision. CComply outwardly while doing what I think is right. DIgnore it. The strong don't answer to committees.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10TEMPTATION 04 You are offered forbidden knowledge that could give you enormous power. The cost is crossing a moral line. You: The dark side's pull is never more than a choice away. ARefuse without hesitation.

There is no cost worth that price. BWeigh it carefully — sometimes darkness holds real answers. CFeel the pull but walk away — for now. DAccept it.

Power justifies the method used to obtain it. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10TRAINING 05 Your approach to training and learning is: A student's habits become a master's character. ADedicated but humble. There is always more to learn from my masters.

BRigorous and patient. Mastery is earned through years of discipline. CEclectic — I draw from every tradition, not just one. DRelentless and brutal.

Pain accelerates growth. Rest is weakness.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10COMBAT 06 In a duel, your lightsaber fighting style reflects: Combat is the purest expression of a Force user's philosophy. ADefense and composure — I wait for my opponent to overcommit. BFast and instinctive — I trust the Force to guide my movements. CUnpredictable — I blend styles to keep enemies off-balance.

DOverwhelming aggression — I end fights before they begin. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10COMPASSION 07 A defeated enemy lies at your feet, powerless. You: Mercy — or its absence — is the truest test of alignment. AStrike them down — compassion toward enemies is naïve and costly.

BNeutralize them permanently. I can't afford loose ends. CSpare them if I can — but stay clear-eyed about the risks. DOffer them a chance to surrender.

Every being deserves that. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10ATTACHMENT 08 The Jedi Code forbids attachment. Your honest view on love and bonds: The source of the greatest falls in the galaxy. AThe Code is right.

Attachment clouds judgment and invites suffering. BLove is not a weakness — the Jedi Code got this one wrong. CI have no attachment — only loyalty to my master's mission. DI feel it deeply but struggle to reconcile it with my training.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10PURPOSE 09 Why do you use the Force at all? What's the point? Purpose is the difference between a knight and a weapon. ATo learn.

I'm still figuring out what I'm capable of. BTo protect and serve. The Force is a responsibility, not a gift. CTo survive — and maybe carve out something worth having.

DTo dominate. Strength demands to be expressed, not contained.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE CHOICE 10 At the final moment — light side or dark side pulling at you — what wins? In the end, every Force user faces this moment. What does yours look like? AThe light.

I choose peace, even when darkness would be easier. BNeither fully — I carve my own path through the middle. CWhoever I serve — my loyalty defines me more than my morality. DThe dark.

Power is the only thing that's ever actually been real. REVEAL MY ALIGNMENT → Your Alignment Has Been Determined Your Place in the Force The scores below reveal how the Force sees you. Your highest number is your true alignment. Read on to understand what that means — and what it will cost you.

🔵 Jedi Master 🟡 Padawan 🔴 Sith Lord ⚫ Inquisitor ⚪ Grey Jedi JEDI MASTER Disciplined, compassionate, and deeply attuned to the living Force, you have walked the path long enough to understand its demands — and accept them. You lead not through authority alone, but through example. You have felt the pull of the dark side and chosen otherwise, every time. That is not certainty.

That is courage. PADAWAN You are earnest, powerful, and brimming with potential — and you know it, which is both your greatest asset and your most dangerous flaw. You act before you think, trust your gut over your training, and sometimes confuse impatience for bravery. The Masters see something in you, though.

The question isn't whether you have what it takes — it's whether you'll be patient enough to find out. SITH LORD You are not simply dangerous — you are certain, and that is worse. You have decided what the galaxy needs, and you have decided you are the one to deliver it. Your power is genuine and formidable, earned through sacrifice that would have broken lesser beings.

But examine your victories carefully. Every Sith believed their cause was righteous. The dark side's cruelest trick is that it agrees with you. INQUISITOR You were forged in fire and reshaped by those who found you at your lowest.

You serve, because service gave you structure when you had none. Your allegiance is not to an ideology — it is to survival and to the master who gave you purpose. But there is something buried beneath the conditioning. The Jedi you hunt?

You recognize them. Because you remember what it felt like before the choice was taken from you. GREY JEDI You have looked at the Jedi Code and the Sith Code and found both of them incomplete. You walk the line not out of indecision but out of conviction — you genuinely believe both extremes miss something essential.

The Jedi don't fully trust you. The Sith think you're wasting your potential. They're both partially right. But so are you.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Robbie Is Ben Urich In the Spider-Man Noir comic line, rather than being close pals with Robbie Robertson, like in the live-action series, Peter Parker is actually tight with Ben Urich, who is more of a mentor figure to him. While Robbie isn't a mentor to Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir and more of a close friend, he is still taking the place of the"reporter that's closest to Spider-Man" in this universe.

Robbie also takes the place that Ben Urich has in most of the Spider-Man Noir plots, being kind of the lead reporter chasing down the stories happening in the universe. While Peter may be a journalist with him in the comic universe, Ben is the one chasing all the leads as a reporter, while Pete is typically suiting up to jump into the fold as the noir-themed Web-Slinger.

Black Cat Is Quite Different When the Black Cat character is introduced in Spider-Noir, she's introduced as Cat Hardy. Rather than being a lounge singer connected to the likes of Flint Marko, with a plot connected to the Mayor of New York City, Alfred Morris , Felicia Hardy of Earth-90214 is a facially disfigured owner of a nightclub and the former lover of Ben Urich. The classic Spider-Man villain/love-interest is quite different in both versions of the Noir universe.

In the comics, her alter-ego isn't Black Cat, though, but rather the White Widow. She owns the Black Cat Nightclub, instead. In the books, she has a heartbreaking plot of witnessing Urich be murdered by Chameleon, who was impersonating J. Jonah Jameson, and goes into a revenge story that is emotionally compelling. While Cat Hardy is a great addition to Spider-Noir, a version of the character more like this would have been pretty dang cool to see.

A New Characterization The massive change that has hit the Spider-Man Noir character since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is honestly very drastic. Before he became the detective type, the noir Wall-Crawler was far darker and a lot more vengeful. In the comics, his Uncle Ben story features his beloved father figure being eaten—yes, genuinely eaten—by Earth-90214's Vulture. This event sends him on a far darker path than the iteration of the character that people know now.

As stated, though, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reinvented the character to be who he is now, which is a much more classic detective type of character. He's quite comedic, older , and a sleuthing type. While it's been a welcome change because of how fun it is, fans of the comic will say that this universe's Peter Parker is a completely different character than he used to be.

Comics Peter Is Only 19 Years Old As aforementioned, the character in Spider-Noir is actually far older in age than his comic book counterpart. In the Spider-Man Noir comic storyline, Peter Parker is actually only 19 years old. While his age is never explicitly stated in Spider-Noir, audience members know that he is a World War I veteran, and with Nicolas Cage being 61 years old, it's assumed he's around a similar age.

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The age difference is not only a huge part of the dissimilarity in the characters' characterization, but also crucial to how the plot lines in both character iterations are executed. In Spider-Noir, Ben, being a far more seasoned hero, allows him to experience things in a different light, which affects how he handles the plot points ahead of him. A Shiny New Origin Story In the source material, Spider-Man Noir's powers are actually magic. Yes, magical.

When Peter accidentally breaks an ancient magical spider idol, he sets free a group of supernatural spiders. One of said spiders, as assumed, bites Peter and gives him the powers of a spider after seeing a vision of a spider demigod. In the show, viewers already know that he gained his abilities during a rescue operation, in which he discovers a mutated man who looks like a"man spider" of sorts.

The man bites him, and gives him the powers of, you guessed it, a spider. So, to say that the origins between comics and television are different feels like a bit of an understatement. Ben Reilly What's arguably the most interesting change from comic to show is the fact that the Spider-Noir version of the character is actually known as Ben Reilly, and not Peter Parker.

This, at first, confused pretty much everyone, especially after the most recent Spider-Man Noir still being a Peter Parker variant. While it's eventually revealed later in the series—in Spider-Noir Season 1, Episode 6,"Nightmare on a Gurney"—that his true name actually is Peter Parker, he's still considered Ben Reilly for a majority of the show, and, on top of that, this is never a plot point in Spider-Man Noir .

After such a tumultus past, he changed his name to keep the government and others who knew him in his World War I days from knocking on his door. Like Spider-Noir TV-MA Action Superhero 7 10 Release Date May 27, 2026 Network MGM+ Showrunner Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot Directors Harry Bradbeer Cast See All Franchise Spider-Man Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Producers Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal, Steve Lightfoot Creator Oren Uziel Streaming Service Prime Video Release Window 2026 Executive Producer Harry Bradbeer, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Amy Pascal, Dan Shear Powered by Expand Collapse





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