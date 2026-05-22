"Spider-Noir" Is Worth Getting Caught Up In

Prime Video's new show "Spider-Noir" is a detective story first and a Spider-Man story second, as Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly puts the squeeze on those connected to a conspiracy via a grilling.

Prime Video If there's anyone who can save the day, it's Nicolas Cage . Well, he's certainly had a go at it enough times already. In the pantheon of comic book adaptations, the Oscar-winner and screen legend has taken on the roles of Ghost Rider, Big Daddy in"Kick-Ass," and, depending on what universe you exist in, a brief stint as a long-haired Superman.

In fact, it's thanks to alternate realities that Cage is coming out swinging yet again, this time in Prime Video's new show"Spider-Noir". Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private investigator in 1930s New York and former web-slinging savior of the city known as The Spider.

When he's hired to investigate one of the Big Apple's most rotten crime lords, Silvio Manfredi (Brendan Gleeson), aka Silvermane, it forces Reilly to dig up the past and his old identity, returning to the streets as the criminal-thumping hero that has a spider-like sense for danger. Perhaps the best thing that"Spider-Noir" does is lean into the era it's set in, and that includes how you decide to watch it.

The show can be viewed in two formats: Authentic Black and White and True-Hue Full Color, and it won't take long until you realize that watching it in the former is really the only way to go. The cynical viewer might initially be reluctant to make the switch and stick to the first few episodes in True-Hue to avoid distraction.

Gradually, though, with every bit of archive television footage of The Spider that was shown in black and white, every photo snapped by Ben's best pal and journalist, Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris), you'll be left itching to see the rest of this world in its"authentic" form. Over the past two decades, we've had three Spider-Men give us a live-action tour of modern-day New York.

Sure, most of them have been great, but"Spider-Noir" really does apply a refreshing spin by introducing us to a hero from yesteryear and opening up a host of possibilities to explore. Just likegave us a Dark Knight from a different time, Cage's live-action run as a character we've already seen him inhabit (albeit with a tweak to his name) gives us something very different that takes its time getting into hero mode.

Given how many Peter Parkers we've had in different forms, there's nothing to say that the same bit of casting freedom couldn't be applied to"Spider-Noir.

" Just because Nicolas Cage voiced Spider-Man Noir in"Into the Spider-Verse," it doesn't mean he has dibs on donning the black mask and the trilby here. And yet, as this world's Ben Reilly (who has no affiliation to Peter Parker's clone from the comics) slips back into his superhero antics, it's clear that this legendary star is pouring so much love into his take on the wall-crawler in a post-WWI era





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Prime Video Marvel Spider-Man Comic Book Detective Story Ben Reilly Nicolas Cage Silvio Manfredi

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