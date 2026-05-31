Spider-Noir: Dual Versions and the Year-Long Color Reshoots Behind Prime Video's Noir Hit

Prime Video's Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage offers two viewing experiences: the intended black-and-white noir and a later-added color version. New behind-the-scenes details reveal the color required nearly a year of reshoots after the studio's decision, while sets were originally designed for monochrome. Critics praise the unique blend, though it may not surpass the best Spider-Man films.

Spider-Noir , a Prime Video series starring Nicolas Cage , presents a unique film noir take on the Spider-Man character, set in 1930s New York. The production involved creating two distinct versions of the show: an original black-and-white version true to classic noir aesthetics, and a color version that was an afterthought mandated by the studio.

Crew members revealed that the sets were painted in specific colors like green, brown, and pink to optimize the black-and-white gradient, and the color pass required nearly a year of reshoots. Both formats are now available, allowing viewers to choose their preferred experience. Critics have largely praised the series, earning a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though some note it doesn't quite reach the heights of the best Spider-Man films.

The color version reveals details of the superhero costume and villain designs like Sandman more effectively, while the black-and-white version remains the intended creative vision. All eight episodes are streaming on Prime Video. The show was created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, with Harry Bradbeer directing and executive production from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. It marks the first live-action Spider-Man series, blending superhero action with a gritty crime narrative





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Spider-Noir Nicolas Cage Film Noir Spider-Man Prime Video Reshoots Black-And-White Color Version Behind The Scenes Marvel

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