Spider-Noir: A Noir Crime Thriller with a Classic Superhero Feel

Spider-Noir is a new TV show based on a Marvel hero that offers a fresh take on the superhero genre. It follows a down-on-his-luck private investigator named Ben Reilly, who discovers he has the powers of Spider-Man. The show combines elements of noir crime thriller and classic superhero storytelling, offering a gritty, atmospheric experience.

Spider-Noir was high on my list of most anticipated superhero projects for 2026, and I'm glad to say that the new TV show based on a Marvel hero does not disappoint.

Upon hearing about the show, I was immediately curious to see just how different the series and its hero would be from what Nicolas Cage has brilliantly done with Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While there are certainly similar elements between the movie and the new MGM+/Prime Video series, Spider-Noir stands on its own and is not a continuation or spinoff of previous Marvel projects.

In an age when doing 'homework' for superhero releases has become the norm, Spider-Noir requires none of it. If you know the broad strokes of what it means to be Spider-Man, then you are perfectly ready to embark on this noir crime thriller mixed with a classic superhero feel.

Even for those who have no knowledge of the character, or the Spider-Man Noir version of him from the comics, the 8-episode series gets viewers up to speed quickly through montages, flashbacks, and more to explain where Cage's Ben Reilly stands in this world — a perfectly stylized 1930s New York City. The new superhero series tries to do something fresh for the genre, following a down-on-his-luck PI, rather than a full-blown superhero.

Cage is at the top of his game as Ben Reilly, not Peter Parker, and offers a completely different kind of lead than what fans will get to see when Tom Holland swings into theaters with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There is plenty of action for viewers to enjoy, and it is quite surprising just how much the show was able to do with the hero's powers on TV. Now, on to the big decision.

Spider-Noir Works In Black And White & Color, But One Is Better As soon as it was revealed that Spider-Noir was going to be released in 'Authentic Black & White' and 'True-Hue Full Color,' I knew that I had to check both of those out. As such, I watched all eight episodes of the new Spider-Man TV show in both versions. After doing that, I can confidently claim that Spider-Noir is meant to be watched in black and white.

At the end of the day, it just makes sense for the show's noir aesthetic. This is not your typical action-adventure Spider-Man story, but a true, gritty detective series with some comedic elements. While Spider-Noir is also available in color, it feels like the show wants you to watch it in black and white, as that is where it is most atmospheric and effective.

Imagine that classic detectives from noir films suddenly got the powers of a Marvel hero — that is Spider-Noir. As Ben Reilly goes around questioning suspects, witnesses, and piecing together clues for the cases he tackles, viewers get fully immersed in the story in black and white. While Spider-Noir is also available in color, it feels like the show wants you to watch it in black and white, as that is where it is most atmospheric and effective.

That said, the other format also has its strengths, with vibrant, saturated colors that perfectly translate to exciting action sequences. At times, while watching in black and white, I felt like I was missing some core elements of the fight scenes, such as the impact of bloody takedowns and kills, as well as the unique black tinge to The Spider's webs compared to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's versions of Spider-Man.

After rewatching the episodes in color, I believe that it is the best format for Spider-Noir's action sequences. So, viewers can choose their viewing format of choice accordingly, depending on whether they want to get more out of the crime story or the Spider-Man action. Spider-Noir Reinvents Classic Marvel Characters (Many Villains Appear) In terms of cast and characters, fans of the Marvel hero will be well-served by the superhero series.

Spider-Noir brings to life characters like Sandman, Black Cat, Tombstone, and many more through a new lens, and it is quite interesting to see where they go in the show. No character feels superfluous to the story, with this intricate web of crime all tying back to an event that viewers slowly realize is what's at the center of the show. Hardy is a strong, intelligent, and scene-stealing character. Her chemistry with Cage's Ben Reilly is crucial to the story.

From there, villains take many different turns, with Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) in particular being the two most exciting players to watch from the shadowy side of the cast. As someone who has wanted to see a version of the beloved Spider-Man and Black Cat dynamic from the comics in live-action for a long time, Spider-Noir hits all the right notes. Hardy is a strong, intelligent, and scene-stealing character.

Her chemistry with Cage's Ben Reilly is crucial to the story. As for Gleeson, he makes Silvermane quite the menacing foe with his commanding presence. ScreenRan





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Spider-Man Noir Crime Thriller Classic Superhero Private Investigator Ben Reilly Powers Of Spider-Man Villains Sandman Black Cat Tombstone Action Sequences Color Vs. Black And White

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