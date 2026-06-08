Spider-Noir: A Gritty Reimagining of Ben Reilly as a War Veteran Vigilante

Explore the new Spider-Noir series, where Ben Reilly, a WWII veteran turned private eye, navigates a 1930s noir New York with spider-based powers that differ from Peter Parker's. Discover how the show balances maturity with a TV-14 rating, and how its grounded approach shapes a more vulnerable hero.

The upcoming series introduces a unique take on the Spider-Man mythos through Ben Reilly , a military veteran who gained his powers during World War II after a bite from a human-spider hybrid.

By the time the story begins, Ben has become a hard-bitten private investigator, having previously operated as the masked vigilante known as The Spider in 1930s New York. The show, initially marketed with a TV-MA rating, shifted to TV-14 in most markets, indicating a toned-down approach compared to its gritty 1970s neo-noir film inspirations. In terms of abilities, Ben shares the classic Spider-Man powers-super strength, speed, agility, and a spider-sense-but with notable differences.

He produces organic webbing that can deplete, and his spider-sense is less refined and physically taxing. His fighting style is more labored, reflecting age and rust, often relying on guns and enduring beatings, which underscores his vulnerability. This grounded noir setting, focused on human criminals, limits the display of his full potential against more fantastical foes. The series' tone emphasizes realism, making Ben feel more human than his MCU counterpart, though his capabilities might expand in different scenarios





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Spider-Noir Ben Reilly Spider-Man Noir Series Veteran Vigilante TV-14 Rating Organic Webbing Spider-Sense Grounded Superhero 1930S New York

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