Critics praise writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh for their unique storytelling in the latest Spider-Man and Hulk comic, featuring R.B. Silva's dynamic artwork.

Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh deliver a compelling narrative in the latest Spider-Man and Hulk comic, moving beyond the typical summer blockbuster formula. The story centers on Bruce Banner's desire to have the Hulk exorcised by Cardinal Thornhill. Spider-Man intervenes to ensure the religious ceremony is conducted with integrity and safety.

Kevin Smith Brings Unique Voice To Superhero Genre

Smith approaches the superhero genre with the same punchy quips and sarcasm found in his films. He demonstrates how adult fans can appreciate comic book characters while maintaining relatable human emotions. This perspective resonates with readers who grew up in the 1990s and appreciate the depth behind the masks.

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The Bronze Age comics of the 1970s and 1980s allowed artists to draw freely while writers handled drama and feelings. Smith writes in this style, letting the visual storytelling carry significant weight alongside the dialogue. This issue serves as a perfect example of how that classic approach works in modern comics.

Spider-Man Unveils The Villain's Fake Exorcism Scheme

The narrative takes a sharp turn in the fourth issue, which functions as an excellent penultimate chapter. Spider-Man reveals why he is more than just a hero who follows his spider-sense and punches foes. He breaks down how he identified the exorcism as a fake and dismantles the villains.

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The writers pack the issue with surprises that obscure the mastermind behind the scheme. While the final plan may seem familiar, the execution keeps readers engaged until the very end. This pacing allows the exposition to remain buoyant, funny, and exciting throughout the lengthy dialogue sequences.

R.B. Silva And Federico Blee Elevate Visual Storytelling

Artist R.B. Silva has reached a new level of stardom with his bright and cartoonish style. His work in the biggest X-book of the last seven years proved his worth to publishers. He continues to trust him with major titles due to his distinctive visual flair.

Colorist Federico Blee complements Silva's lines with vibrant hues that make the characters pop. The combination of Silva's pencils and Blee's colors creates a visually stunning experience. Silva sometimes packs every panel with detail, which can occasionally feel busy, but it rarely detracts from the overall excitement.

Marvel Studios Leverages Summer Box Office Success

Marvel Studios capitalized on the success of Spider-Man and Hulk as summer box office smash hits. This commercial success drove the decision to produce a surge of related comics. The studio aimed to put its best talent to work on these popular characters to maintain momentum.

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Many of these previous stories followed a similar template, making them feel repetitive to long-time readers. Smith and McElfresh manage to take a cliché plot and package it in a way that feels fresh. Readers spend almost four issues immersed in a unique story before the familiar twists emerge.