Spider-Man Transforms Into Man-Spider In Infernal Hulk vs Spider-Man Comic

Marvel Comics depicts Peter Parker's terrifying metamorphosis into a giant spider form after battling the Infernal Hulk, marking a dark chapter in his superhero history.

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Peter Parker undergoes a terrifying transformation into the monstrous Man-Spider form, arriving in the pages of a new storyline just three months after the theatrical release of the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This comic book narrative provides a stark contrast to the movie, where the character avoided a full monstrous metamorphosis by leaning on subdued body horror elements like organic webbing and black eyes.

Infernal Hulk Storyline Details

The comic series titled The Infernal Hulk vs Spider-Man, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Javier Pina, Yen Nitro, and Rachelle Rosenberg, presents this drastic change. The story begins after the villainous Infernal Hulk defeats Iron Man and the Fantastic Four. Using his mystical powers, the Hulk transforms these heroes into monsters before setting his sights on capturing Danielle Cage, with Spider-Man attempting to intervene.

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Spider-Man engages in a surprisingly resilient fight against one of the Hulk's most powerful iterations. Despite his efforts, he is wounded by the gamma monster created by Eldest. Although he successfully protects Dani Cage from immediate harm, Peter Parker succumbs to his severe injuries right in front of the Avengers, triggering his unexpected and grotesque transformation.

Monstrous Metamorphosis Described

During this critical moment, Spider-Man transforms into a giant spider, a fate that stands in sharp relief to the other victims of the Infernal Hulk. The Hulk's creations draw direct inspiration from their victims. For instance, Iron Man loses his high-tech red-and-gold suit to be covered in medieval-looking gray armor with a simple gray mask on a misshapen purple body.

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The other members of the Fantastic Four suffer equally bizarre fates. The Thing turns into a giant pile of rock, while the Human Torch becomes an eternal tower of fire. The Invisible Woman transforms into a transparent kaiju-like snake, and Mister Fantastic is melted into a puddle surrounding the Baxter Building.

Original Man-Spider Comparison

Spider-Man's original Man-Spider transformation, which added four additional arms and covered his body in dark fur, is often compared to this new iteration. The classic version typically kept his tattered costume due to extra limbs and increased size. In contrast, the new Man-Spider grows out of Peter Parker's wounded abdomen, with his lifeless human body hanging from its belly.

This abomination is described as the grossest and most terrifying in the entire Infernal Hulk chapter of the Marvel Universe. While Iron Man and the Fantastic Four are suffering, they are not nearly as instantly unsettling as Spider-Man. Captain America is confirmed to be crucified, Vision becomes a hulking one-eyed robot, and Black Widow appears to become a skeletal harpy.

Future Implications For Heroes

The narrative continues to unfold with Magneto identified as the Infernal Hulk's next opponent, though his ultimate fate remains unknown. This latest development in the comic book universe highlights the severe consequences of Peter Parker fighting the Hulk. The story is currently available for readers from Marvel Comics.