Spider-Man keeps winning against Marvel's toughest heroes and villains, from Wolverine and Colossus to Juggernaut and Iron Man, thanks to his smarts and speed.

Spider-Man is Marvel's most popular character, and he has held that position for a very long time. Peter Parker's teenage status was a risk for the House of Ideas, since a sidekick version would have been the safer choice, but Marvel chose to make a teen hero the headliner. That decision helped the Marvel Universe grow into a household name.

The Wall-Crawler is not the most powerful hero in the Marvel Universe, yet his tenacity, intelligence, speed, and skill let him punch well above his weight class. Spider-Man regularly faces some of the most dangerous villains and skilled heroes, and he wins more often than not. Five formidable Marvel characters still cannot beat him in head-to-head encounters.

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Why Spider-Man Keeps Winning Against Powerful Foes

Spider-Man wins against powerful opponents because he is smart, fast, and skilled, even though he is not the strongest hero around. He often holds back because he does not want to hurt anyone. When he cuts loose, his opponents face a very different fighter.

Wolverine has beaten a long list of dangerous fighters, and he has fought Hulk for fun, sometimes winning. He has also thrown himself at gods and cosmic entities, holding his own and helping secure victories. Yet he has never earned a decisive win over Spider-Man.

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Their early fights ended with Spider-Man winning, but only just, keeping about a second ahead of the ol' Canucklehead. As Wolverine grew more popular, their fights became closer, with Logan sometimes nearly taking down Spidey. The Wall-Crawler still managed to stay ahead, and the two are now best friends who rarely fight.

How Colossus and Juggernaut Fell to Spider-Man

Colossus cannot beat Spider-Man, even when he has back-up. Piotr Rasputin, born on a Soviet collective farm according to his original backstory, gained his power to transform into organic steel while saving his sister Illyana from a runaway tractor. He became the X-Men's heaviest hitter and has fought Juggernaut, Hulk, Thing, Thor, and Red Hulk.

The first time Colossus and Spider-Man fought was in Avengers vs. X-Men. Spidey volunteered to stay behind to slow down Phoenix Colossus and Magik, took a hellacious beating, and turned the two against each other. Parker almost died and barely landed a punch, yet he still defeated Colossus by using the mutant's sister as his weapon.

Juggernaut, born Cain Marko, found the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, which made him unstoppable. He is a Hulk-level powerhouse who has defeated the Green Goliath several times, but he has no answer for Spider-Man. Juggs often leapt before he looked, and that habit let Spidey beat him every time, including once when he was buried in concrete for months.

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Iron Man and the Popularity Gap With Spider-Man

Iron Man is one of the most formidable heroes on the planet, yet for most of the last 63 years, Spider-Man has been more popular than him. Tony Stark's genius grew his family fortune, but one of his own munitions injured him. He built the Iron Man chest plate to save his life and the rest of the armor to escape.

Iron Man is more powerful and better equipped than Spidey, and the two have worked together many times while also fighting each other. Because they share the Marvel Universe, their rivalry and partnership have shaped comics for decades. Spider-Man's appeal, however, has kept him ahead in popularity across that period.