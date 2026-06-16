A Yemeni climber known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcanic crater, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba, the official news agency in Yemen.

A Yemeni climber known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcanic crater, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba, the official news agency in Yemen.

UFC fighter Josh Hokit insulted former first lady Michelle Obama at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event. When asked about Hokit's comment, the White House refused to directly address the question. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

President Trump watched UFC Freedom 250 from a seat next to the octagon on the White House South Lawn, part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary. Today's events also landed on his 80th birthday. Yuto, a 22-year-old student from Japan studying in the US, decided to bike his way from Pittsburgh to Dallas to watch his home country play the Netherlands in the World Cup.

CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones spoke with players on Arya FC, a Los Angeles-based mostly Iranian rec league soccer team, about their feelings ahead of the Iranian national team’s first World Cup match. A bungee jump in Brazil turned fatal after a 21-year-old woman was thrown from a bridge without a safety cord on Saturday. The 29-year-old stepson of Norway’s crown prince has been convicted of rape and domestic violence. Marius Borg Hoiby was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was acquitted of two other rape charges. CNN's Ivana Scatola reports. This lake, located just outside of Osoyoos in British Columbia, has distinctive, colorful spots that are created by a combination of its chemistry, geology and climate.





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‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA Yemeni adventurer, known as “The Spider-Man of Yemen,” has died after falling into a volcano crater, authorities said.

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'Spider-Man of Yemen' dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA daredevil adventurer known as 'The Spider-Man of Yemen' has died after falling into a volcano crater while attempting to climb without safety equipment, authorities said.

Read more »

'Spider-Man of Yemen' dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA daredevil adventurer known as 'The Spider-Man of Yemen' has died after falling into a volcano crater while attempting to climb without safety equipment, authorities said.

Read more »

‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA Yemeni adventurer, known as 'The Spider-Man of Yemen,' has died after falling into a volcano crater while climbing without safety equipment, authorities said.

Read more »