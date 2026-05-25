Spider-Man: Iconoclasts of the 1960s

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko combined to create Spider-Man, Stan Lee giving him first appearance and Steve Ditko responsible for the iconic villain lineups of the hero. In his first decade as Marvel Comics hero, Peter Parker had to face and overcome some of the first villains, including Shocker, Chameleon, Scorpion, Curt Connors, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman. Most of these villains were introduced in the 1960s decade and still remain popular today.

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko combined to create Spider-Man, Stan Lee giving him first appearance and Steve Ditko responsible for the iconic villain lineups of the hero.

In his first decade as Marvel Comics hero, Peter Parker had to face and overcome some of the first villains, including Shocker, Chameleon, Scorpion, Curt Connors, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman. Most of these villains were introduced in the 1960s decade and still remain popular today. Along with these classic heroes, others like Curt Connors, Shocker, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Scorpion had major impact on the Marvel Univers





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Shocker Chameleon Scorpion Curt Connors Mysterio Kraven The Hunter Sandman

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