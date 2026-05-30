'Spider-Man' Icon Joins the Biggest Video Game Franchise in the World in First Look at Sequel

Jason Momoa and Jack Black's video game sequel to A Minecraft Movie has an official title and a first look at new cast member Kirsten Dunst.

A Minecraft Movie was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2025, so there's no surprise that Warner Bros and Legendary are piecing a sequel together.

The second entry in the video game adaptation franchise now has a title, as well as a first look at new cast member Kirsten Dunst. It will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. As revealed on today's Minecraft Live stream, the sequel is titled A Minecraft Movie Squared, a play on both the film being a bigger and better version of the first movie, and on the video game's trademark cubical blocks.

The first shot from the movie, depicting Dunst alongside A Minecraft Movie returnees Jason Momoa and Jack Black; she'll be playing Alex, the female counterpart of Black's Steve. Dunst replaces Kate McKinnon and Alice May Connolly, who respectively played the voice and body of Alex in a post-credits scene of the original film. Also returning is director Jared Hess ; he'll also pen the sequel with Chris Galletta .

COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like? Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe. One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down.

Eight questions will tell you which one. 🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher? The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you.

AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward. BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes. CI rally people.

A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction. DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead. I act.

Others can follow or not — I'm already moving. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly.

BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one. CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury.

EEndurance — I outlast things. I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it. BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them.

No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not. EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated. BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself.

CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ What Happened in 'A Minecraft Movie'? Siblings Henry and Natalie have just relocated to small-town Chuglass, Idaho, after their mother's death.

Henry befriends Garrett"The Garbage Man" Garrison , a washed-up video game champ, and accidentally activates a mysterious artifact Garrison found in a storage locker. That leads them to Overworld, a strange dimension where residents can build almost anything they can imagine; soon, Natalie and real estate agent Dawn end up there, too. There, they meet Steve , an imaginative man who built much of Overworld's civilization, and join forces with him against the porcine witch Malgosha .

Meanwhile, Nitwit , a resident of Overworld, is accidentally transported to the real world, where he finds romance with Henry's vice principal, Marlene . The movie was a surprise box office hit last year, grossing $961 million USD on a $150 million budget. Fans now have a chance to get their Minecraft creations into A Minecraft Movie Squared.

Microsoft and Warner Bros. are running the Minecraft Movie Build Challenge, a contest that will let the lucky winners see their builds in the movie. Entry details can be found at Minecraft.net. A Minecraft Movie Squared will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

A Minecraft Movie 2 Like Comedy Adventure Release Date July 23, 2027 Prequel A Minecraft Movie Powered by Expand Collapse





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