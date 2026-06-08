Spider-Man: Homecoming Set to Arrive on Netflix Next Month

The highly anticipated MCU movie will be available to stream on Netflix in February. The film has received extremely favorable reviews across the board and has returned a good profit.

A popular MCU movie featuring Tom Holland , Spider-Man: Homecoming , will land on Netflix very soon. The film marked the beginning of an iconic superhero trilogy in the MCU , and it'll be available to stream on the global juggernaut next month.

Jon Watts directed it from a script by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. He also served as one of the screenwriters. The cast features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Chris Evans, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Robert Downey Jr. Evans notably has brief cameos in the film, unlike the other aforementioned cast members. The story centers on Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

After helping the Avengers, Peter hopes to become Spider-Man full-time. However, things don't turn out to be as easy as he imagined, and he struggles to juggle school and superhero duties. When he discovers that a criminal group is using Chitauri alien technology to make weapons, Peter tries to take them down. But his well-intentioned efforts do more harm than good.

Sony Pictures Releasing distributed the film worldwide, releasing it on July 7, 2017. Upon release, it received extremely favorable reviews across the board. Thanks to the IP and positive reception, Spider-Man: Homecoming returned a good profit. It had a global haul of more than its sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, were released in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Cumulatively, the trilogy has surpassed $3.8 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful trilogies in the MCU. The runtime for Spider-Man: Homecoming has seemingly been confirmed. The highly anticipated MCU movie arrives in the United States next month. The film is set to be available to stream on Netflix in February.

The story centers on Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he tries to balance his superhero duties with his school life. The film has received extremely favorable reviews across the board and has returned a good profit. The runtime for the film has seemingly been confirmed, and it is set to arrive on Netflix in the United States next month





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