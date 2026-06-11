Spider-Man: Homecoming's Netflix Arrival Is Just Weeks Away

Spider-Man: Homecoming, the movie that started it all for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to arrive on Netflix in the coming days. This news is exciting for fans who want to revisit the film before catching the next installment in the series.

Spider-Man : Homecoming's reported Netflix arrival is only weeks away, teeing up a perfect timeline for fans who want to revisit the film before catching the Marvel movie series' next installment.

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel's most popular heroes, but the MCU timeline has taken that popularity to previously unseen heights, making the character billions of dollars at the box office more than once. Given the pre-existing renown of Spider-Man - and the fact Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are some of the MCU's highest box office results - it's safe to say the matter of where these films can be streamed has historically been a reasonably important matter for fans, since the matter of rights when it comes to Spider-Man mean it's not always as simple as looking to Disney+.

This makes it all the more exciting to note that 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to appear on Netflix in the coming days, meaning that fans will have a prime chance to reacquaint themselves with the movie that started it all after Spider-Man's Captain America: Civil War debut, and set themselves up to enjoy the MCU's upcoming releases as much as possible





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Spider-Man Marvel Netflix MCU Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tom Holland Box Office Pre-Existing Renown Rights Disney+

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