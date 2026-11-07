Spider-Man Future Timelines: 5 Dark and Heroic Legacies Explained

Explore the diverse futures of Spider-Man across Marvel Comics timelines. From the Age of Revelation to 2211, discover how Peter Parker and his successors fight evil.

The legacy of Spider-Man extends far beyond the present day, serving as a beacon of hope in a universe constantly threatened by evil. With his incredible powers and morally pure nature, Peter Parker has saved millions of people and inspired countless others. This influence is evident today in the many other Spider-People swinging around New York, including Miles Morales, Scarlet Spider, and Spider-Woman. Since Spider-Man has already inspired so many people in the current era, it is not surprising that his heroic model persists across various alternate realities. The Marvel Universe requires a Web-Head to save the day, regardless of the timeline.

Age of Revelation Timeline

The Age of Revelation represents one of the darkest possible futures for the Wall-Crawler, occurring ten years into the Marvel Universe's timeline. The villainous Revelation invents the deadly X-Virus, which spreads across the globe and infects humanity. Humans who contract the virus either become mutants or die horrible deaths, reshaping the world into a barren wasteland. Peter Parker survives due to his radioactive blood, which keeps the virus somewhat at bay despite the ravages to his body.

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As the virus progresses, Peter develops additional spider-like arms while Revelation rules the world with an iron fist. Despite these physical changes, Peter continues to do his best to help people as Spider-Man. The timeline becomes even more tragic when Aunt May mutates into a mindless monster. Peter is forced to make an impossible choice, killing his surrogate mother to end her pain, marking a devastating low point in this dystopian future.

Hawkeye and Spider-Man Family Legacy

In a post-apocalyptic future, the world has been reduced to a wasteland ruled by supervillains who massacred most of the superhero community. Hawkeye is one of the few survivors, eventually marrying Spider-Man's daughter, Tonya. Together, they have a child named Ashley, who inherits her grandfather's powers and becomes Spider-Woman. Ashley leads a team of heroes to retake control of Hammer Falls from the tyranny of the Kingpin.

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However, Ashley inherits neither her father's nor her grandfather's sense of justice and responsibility. After defeating the Kingpin, she kills him in cold blood and takes control of Hammer Falls for herself. She plans to use the city's resources to conquer the rest of the post-apocalyptic world. Ashley initially acts as a superpowered crime lord rather than a hero. Luckily, when she teams up with the Spider-Army during a major event, she begins to regain her humanity and returns to acting as an actual hero.

Max Borne in 2211

Even in the far-off year 2211, the world still needs a Spider-Man to maintain order. Dr. Max Borne serves as more than just a web-slinger protecting futuristic New York City. He is a TimeSpinner who acts as a guardian of the entire time stream, wielding one of the most sophisticated Spider-Suits in the multiverse. His suit features four mechanical arms similar to Doctor Octopus' tentacles, providing enhanced combat capabilities.

Max's suit also allows for time travel, viewing alternate timelines, and erasing people's memories. Tragically, his archenemy is his own daughter, Robin Borne, also known as Hobgoblin 2211. She went insane after being infected with a nanovirus and threatens to erase every version of Spider-Man in the multiverse. Max uses his time-travel technology to team up with Spider-Man 2099 and modern-day Peter Parker to thwart her plans.

Mayday Parker's Heroic Path

In one of the most tragic moments in Spider-Man's life, his daughter with Mary Jane dies in childbirth. However, in an alternate timeline, Mayday Parker survives and grows up to continue her father's heroic legacy. After Peter loses his leg in a battle, he retires and focuses his energy on being a father to Mayday. He and Mary Jane never want Mayday to become a superhero and forbid her from putting her life in danger.

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Mayday, however, understands that great power comes with great responsibility. She dons a costume anyway and becomes New York City's new protector, known as Spider-Girl. She brings her heroism to the multiverse by joining the Spider-Army in their war against the Inheritors. She also joins the Web-Warriors to protect universes that lack Spider-Men to defend them. Mayday proves herself to be an amazing hero despite her father's wishes.

Miguel O'Hara and 2099

Miguel O'Hara is considered one of the most popular future versions of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics history. He was the first hero to demonstrate that Peter Parker's heroic legacy would continue for decades into the future. Miguel is a brilliant scientist who lives in the year 2099 and works for the nefarious megacorporation Alchemax.

His job at Alchemax is to develop a new breed of superhumans for the corporation's use. To ensure loyalty, Alchemax gives him an artificial addiction to keep him under their strict control. Determined to free himself from this corporate bondage, Miguel subjects himself to an experiment to rewrite his DNA. This transformation grants him the powers of a spider-like being, establishing his role as a new guardian for a futuristic New York.