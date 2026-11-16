Spider-Man Faces Supernatural Threat as Avengers Reunite in New York

Avengers reunite in New York City to fight supernatural beings targeting civilians after Doctor Doom voided Mephisto's deals, putting Spider-Man and Aunt May in immediate danger.

Spider-Man has returned to the Avengers roster for a deeply personal crisis that threatens the life of his aunt, May Parker. This immediate danger arises from supernatural entities attacking civilians in New York City following a controversial pact made by Doctor Doom. The Wall-Crawler finds himself at the center of a war he does not fully understand, racing to uncover why he is the key to stopping these invincible beings before it is too late.

Avengers Reunite to Fight Mephisto's Debt Collectors

The Avengers were disbanded following the events depicted in issue #1 (2026) written by Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by Marco Checchetto. The team recently reformed to address a mysterious threat involving supernatural entities targeting people across New York City. These beings appeared indestructible and attacked individuals for reasons initially unclear to the heroes.

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Spider-Man joined forces with Luke Cage, Wolverine, Miracleman, Captain Marvel, and Daredevil to confront these invaders. During the conflict, the entities revealed their motivation: they were on Earth to collect debts from people whose contracts with Mephisto had been voided. This revelation connected the current crisis directly to recent events involving Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers.

Doctor Doom's Pact with the Devil Unleashes Chaos

The root of this chaos stems from storyline #16 (2026) by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, where Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers defeated the demon lord Mephisto. Instead of imprisoning the devil, Doom struck a deal allowing Mephisto to live in exchange for becoming the new ruler of Hell. Doom sent Steve Rogers back to Earth and then voided every contract Mephisto had ever made with humans.

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This action was intended to allow anyone trapped in Hell to leave, but it triggered a violent backlash on Earth. The voiding of these contracts caused supernatural beings to appear and target the humans who had previously made deals with the devil. These entities moved to enforce the terms of the now-cancelled agreements, often with lethal consequences for the involved parties.

Spider-Man's Hidden Past Puts Aunt May in Danger

Spider-Man discovered his personal involvement when he rescued a young woman fleeing these entities. She possessed a magical book listing those affected by the voided deals and identified Spider-Man as the only one capable of saving them. The book revealed that he had made a deal with the devil, and the entities were coming for a woman named May Parker.

Fans have long speculated that this crisis would reverse the traumatic events of the "One More Day" storyline. In that era, Spider-Man traded his marriage and all memories of it to Mephisto in exchange for saving Aunt May's life after she was shot by a Kingpin assassin. The deal also erased Mary Jane from history and hid Spider-Man's secret identity from the world.

Consequences of Voids and Mephisto's Return

The voiding of the contract raises critical questions about Peter Parker's life. If the deal is reversed, it is unclear if he will be married to Mary Jane again or if the memories of their life together will return. Furthermore, the revelation that the entities are targeting Aunt May highlights the immediate physical threat facing the Parker family.

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Mephisto himself appeared on Earth during these events, killing a woman who had made a deal with him. His presence suggests he is attempting to regain power or influence over the situation. The Avengers now face the challenge of protecting citizens while navigating the complex magical implications of Doctor Doom's decision.