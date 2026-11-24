Spider-Man leads a lower-profile Avengers team but faces immediate resistance from members like Luke Cage and Captain Marvel regarding a rescue mission for J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man is officially back leading the Avengers, but his command is already facing severe pushback from his own teammates. Following the events of Avengers: Armageddon, Peter Parker has taken the helm of a new incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that operates under strict public scrutiny and lower visibility. The core conflict arises in The Amazing Spider-Man #1004, written by Joe Kelly with art by Francesco Manna, Luca Maresca, Lorenzo Tammetta, and Luigi Zagaria, where Spidey struggles to assert authority over reluctant allies.

Avengers Reject Jameson Rescue Mission

The central tension in The Amazing Spider-Man #1004 stems from a hostage situation involving J. Jonah Jameson. At the end of The Amazing Spider-Man #1003, the media personality was kidnapped by Itsy Bitsy, a cloned entity composed of Spider-Man and Deadpool genetic material. Despite Jameson previously learning Peter Parker was Spider-Man during Chip Zdarsky's Spectacular Spider-Man run, he returned to airing negative commentary to boost ratings. Itsy Bitsy responded by capturing him and broadcasting a livestream where viewers can bet on his fate.

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Spider-Man presents the evidence to Luke Cage, Daredevil, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, and Miracleman, demanding they unite to rescue Jameson immediately. However, the assembled heroes openly scoff at the request. They argue the mission is not worth their time given their current assignments. Miracleman is occupied breaking up a HYDRA cell, Luke Cage is dealing with Subterraneans in the Upper West Side, and Captain Marvel is clashing with the Serpent Society. The team views the rescue as a distraction from more pressing threats.

Spider-Man apologizes for pulling them from their duties, though it is implied Daredevil was merely on a romantic rendezvous with Elektra. Despite his apologetic tone, Spidey insists that as the Avengers' leader, this rescue must take priority over their individual tasks. The preview for The Amazing Spider-Man #1005 suggests that all members except Wolverine will abandon the mission, leaving Spider-Man isolated and undermining his authority from the very start.

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Challenges of Leading a Distrustful Universe

While The Amazing Spider-Man #1004 will be released on Wednesday, November 25 by Marvel Comics, the narrative difficulty for Spider-Man extends beyond team dynamics. Peter Parker has led groups before, including anchoring Marvel's Spider-Verse events and leading various Fantastic Four incarnations. He also assembled The Outlaws with Sandman and Rocket Racer when he distrusted the Avengers. Additionally, he ran Parker Industries after Doctor Octopus' consciousness left his body. These experiences suggest he is capable of leadership, yet this role presents unique obstacles.

The primary obstacle is the global political climate regarding superpowered individuals. After the previous Avengers' conflict with Red Hulk resulted in thousands of deaths in Europe, the United Nations passed a resolution banning superpowers. The United States abstained from signing this ban only because approximately 80% of enhanced individuals reside within its borders. Consequently, UN-funded S.H.I.E.L.D. is restricting the Avengers and other superheroes from operating outside the United States.

This geopolitical pressure forces the team to be extremely cautious about their missions. The majority of the Avengers agree with the sentiment expressed by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which characterized Jameson's situation as small potatoes. If Luke Cage, Daredevil, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, and Miracleman continue to resist Spidey's orders this early, it indicates a systemic issue with his leadership acceptance. This lack of respect could prevent the Avengers from functioning properly in future storylines, particularly in the main Avengers title where his authority will be tested further.