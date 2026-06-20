Spider-Man Embarks on a Terrifying Journey in Marvel's Midnight Universe

Marvel Comics is pushing the boundaries of darkness this fall with its Midnight Universe, including a chilling new origin story for Spider-Man in 'Midnight Spider-Man #1'. Writer Steve Orlando likens this interpretation of Spider-Man to a creation by H.R. Giger, directed by David Cronenberg, and adapted for the comic page by Junji Ito. The cover of 'Midnight Spider-Man #1' adds to the intrigue, promising a horrifying new take on the classic hero.

In the vast landscape of comic books , heroes often embody hope and light, but they can also delve into darker territories. Marvel Comics , known for its extensive history, has seen its fair share of heroes falling to the dark side, only to find their way back.

However, this fall, Marvel is pushing the boundaries of darkness with its Midnight Universe, and even Spider-Man is set to take a chilling turn towards monstrosity. On October 31st, Marvel will release three books as part of this terrifying universe, including 'Midnight Spider-Man #1'. This issue presents a horrifying new origin story for Peter Parker, where he is transformed into a grotesque spider-human hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their quest for immortality.

Oscorp then uses the secrets of Peter's mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, leading Peter to embrace his monstrous new form to stop them. Writer Steve Orlando likens this interpretation of Spider-Man to a creation by H.R. Giger, directed by David Cronenberg, and adapted for the comic page by Junji Ito.

'Marvel's putting a TON of trust in ScieTronc and me on this project, and we're using that trust to make big asks and take big creative risks,' Orlando said. 'I want to see a Spider-Man that was conceived by H.R. Giger, directed by David Cronenberg, adapted for the comic page by Junji Ito.

I want Peter's origin to be so upsetting it haunts me, and to see the Lizard and Doctor Octopus through the lens of a John Carpenter movie or a Resident Evil game. I'm so stoked for readers to see what we're making.

' The cover of 'Midnight Spider-Man #1' adds to the intrigue, partially obscured until opened to reveal the full horror. While some may draw comparisons to DC's Absolute Universe, where darkness dominates, this Midnight Universe promises cosmic and Lovecraftian terror, just in time for Halloween





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Marvel Comics Spider-Man Midnight Universe Horror New Origin Story H.R. Giger David Cronenberg Junji Ito

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