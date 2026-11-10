Spider-Man Debut Comic Sells for $109,800 at Heritage Auction

A CGC FN/VF 7.0 Spider-Man debut comic sold for $109,800 at Heritage, below recent 7.0 graded sales of up to $240,000. Auction bidding and grading both shaped the final price.

Vintage Marvel Comics rank among the most sought after collectibles, and a Spider-Man debut comic has drawn fresh attention after selling for $109,800 at a Heritage auction. The copy carries a CGC FN/VF 7.0 grade and cream to off-white pages. Its front cover shows the first appearance of Peter Parker's crime fighting alter-ego, and the issue dates back to 1962, when it cost pocket money.

Spider-Man's debut is one of Marvel's most iconic images, and it set the character on his journey to becoming the world's biggest superhero. Among all of Marvel's colorful superheroes, this debut stands above the rest when it comes to the value of earliest appearances. For collectors, a high quality copy is a major prize.

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Heritage Auction Result for the Spider-Man Debut Comic

Heritage sold this CGC FN/VF 7.0 Spider-Man debut comic for $109,800, a result that was slightly disappointing compared with recent similar sales. The final hammer price of around $110,000 was the lowest among the sales of this comic in the last few years.

Copies with a low grading can sell for around $30,000, but examples at this level of condition have sold for six figures every time they came up for auction. This is why the result stood out to the market, even though the copy still fetched a substantial sum.

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Overstreet Values and Expected Sale Prices

The Overstreet valuation says examples graded 6.0 have a value of around $62,000, while an 8.0 grading is expected to sell for $178,000. The 7.0 grade sits in the middle of that range, so the final price of around $110,000 was close to where the valuation suggested it should land.

Every comic book auction comes with an estimated value, but those values are only as good as the bidders in the room or online when the auction reaches its conclusion. Other 7.0 graded copies sold at Heritage have reached up to $240,000, so the seller may feel stung, especially if they originally bought the copy at one of those higher prices.

Why Bidding Competition Shapes Spider-Man Comic Prices

Without at least two bidders who really want to win an item, an auction can stop well under the value it could reach. A back and forth in the final moments of a sale often pushes the price higher, while a quiet close can leave money on the table.

This sale may have lacked the right people watching or able to bid at the close. Even so, the auction result shows how much a single closing moment can change the price of a vintage comic, even when the grade and the market history are strong.

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Most vintage comic books continue to grow in price year on year, but 7.0 graded copies of this Spider-Man debut have dropped in price over the last four years. That trend runs against the wider pattern for vintage comics and is one reason the Heritage result drew attention from collectors.

Future Prices for Spider-Man Debut Comics

The next time this copy reaches the auction block will show whether its price rebounds from the recent decline. Heritage's future sales will give collectors and sellers a fresh reference point for how the 7.0 grade performs against the Overstreet valuation.

For now, the Heritage result of $109,800 stands as a clear marker in the Spider-Man debut comic market, with the Overstreet figures of around $62,000 for a 6.0 copy and $178,000 for an 8.0 copy framing where this grade fits.