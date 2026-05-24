Spider-Man Comics: A Reminiscence of the Past, Present, and Future

This text provides insights into the evolution of Spider-Man comics, from their early years to the present and mentions future prospects.

It would not be a hyperbolic hot take to argue that the best years of Spider-Man 's comic book history are more than a couple of decades old, with most of the web-slinger's best comics and stories having been published between the 1960s and 1990s.

While the character's modern era is tainted by decisions made regarding the 'One More Day' storyline, the 2000s and onward do still boast some phenomenal Spider-Man comics. Joe Kelly's The Amazing Spider-Man run is currently barreling toward a 'family secret' of Aunt May's, and legacy issue #1000. Joe Kelly's run is currently taking a nosedive due to controversial character developments and the state of Spider-Man's Earth-616 status quo.

It is tough not to reminisce about how excellent and formative some Spider-Man comics have been since the 2000s began. Some of the notable runs include 'The Amazing Spider-Man' by J. Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr., Mike Deodato Jr., Ron Garney, and Joe Quesada. It confirms that some aspects of Straczynski's run are cherished, though it also harbours blemishes like 'Sins Past' and 'One More Day', widely considered the most egregious and controversial storyline in the history of the character.

Another significant run is 'The Amazing Spider-Man' by Dan Slott, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marcos Martin, and Ryan Stegman. While predominantly considered excellent, it has a mixed bag with controversial storylines.

'The Superior Spider-Man' by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, Humberto Ramos, Ryan Stegman, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Mark Bagley, Michael Hawthorne, Javier Rodriguez, and Marcos Martin is definitely a milestone, As it explores the best of both Peter and Dr. Otto Octavius





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