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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer #2 Audio May Have Just Leaked Online (But Is It Real?)

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer #2 Audio May Have Just Leaked Online (But Is It Real?)
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆6/7/2026 2:21 PM
📰ComicBook
54 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 25% · Publisher: 68%

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have leaked online revealing new details about the film - but in a world of AI media, is the leak real?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer #2 is coming in just a couple weeks; however, it now sounds as though the trailer audio may have leaked online.

In a world that is being reshaped by A.I. generated media, nothing is guaranteed – especially considering it’s easier to create select elements butthose elements is where the technology can break down. As a result, there’s reason to be skeptical of anything that “leaks” online without context these days – as we’ve seen plenty of leaked “artwork” and character designs that have turned out to be fan-art/pranks.

That all said, the trailer audio is pretty convincing – there’s the kind of distortion you’d expect from audio recorded off of a video playing on a computer – but the score, the lines, and SFX noises sound pretty legit. You can hear the audio for yourself, here – and if it get’s taken down, we’ll have a pretty clear answer on if it was real or not.real, it’s not the most “descriptive” trailer, despite Peter Parker once again narrating a big chunk of it.

We hear a clip of Sadie Sink’s still-unconfirmed character, several Hulk roars , as well as making it clear that Spidey’s mutation is the main through-line for the story.

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