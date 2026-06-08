‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ second trailer reportedly leaks with spoilers

A rumored second trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leaked online, bringing potential spoilers and speculation.

Holland returns as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in his fourth solo movie, with fans also getting to see several other Marvel superheroes, including Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, with Jon Bernthal reprising the role he first appeared in for the Netflix series.

Additionally, Mark Ruffalo returns to his role as the MCU's Dr. Bruce Banner, as seen in the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, alongside Punisher, Spidey, and other familiar faces. Others include Zendaya as Michelle"MJ" Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Actress Sadie Sink, best known as Max from Netflix's"Stranger Things" series, also appears in an undisclosed role, which has brought plenty of rumors.circulating online is completely out of focus, so it's hard to see much beyond the colors. However, the rumored trailer features Holland's Parker/Spider-Man and others speaking enough to give a sense of what's going on in the scenes. He also exclaims,"God, that's cool," about something that occurs, which is hard to determine from the out-of-focus video.

Other audio from the rumored trailer includes Parker meeting MJ again, who has forgotten about him because of the events of the previous film, and Parker linking up with Banner to discuss how his powers are changing. There's also Bernthal's familiar voice as Castle/Punisher, and, based on previous details, the Marvel antihero potentially teams up with Parker to help him out with a problem in New York City.

, much more is shown in the trailer, but the details should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's still speculation and unconfirmed. However, they mention that the opening scene features Parker fighting ninjas in a prison setting, a fight previously teased in the first trailer, below. With that, the account suggests that the criminal organization, The Hand, previously seen in Netflix's"Daredevil" and"The Defenders," will be a major part of the story throughout"Brand New Day.

" That could make sense, given the ninjas appearing in the footage. The X account also mentions the potential for a major Spider-Man and Hulk battle, with a villain controlling Banner as the Grey Hulk to make him fight Spidey. Some suggest it could be X-Men member Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink, gone bad, but others speculate that a villain named The Jackal will appear in the movie, and could make more sense as the one controlling people's minds.

The debates are still raging on about Sink's role as the main villain of the movie, though. In addition to The Hand, comic book characters Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, and Scorpion appear in the film, but the second trailer didn't feature them, per online details. Fans will need to wait for the actual second trailer to drop to see if any of these things pan out in the clearer, in-focus version, or go to the movie and see it firsthand.

There's a lot to be excited about, as Spider-Man has been among the major titles in the MCU that continue to bring in significant revenue, and the fourth installment should do well in the summer movie season.





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