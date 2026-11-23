Marvel Studios unveils four variant posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Destin Daniel Cretton's film returns to ScreenX theaters on December 4.

Tom Holland returns to the role of Spider-Man in the upcoming holiday rerelease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The film is scheduled to return to theaters on December 4, offering audiences a unique viewing experience through the ScreenX panoramic format. Collider has exclusively revealed four new variant posters celebrating this significant theatrical event and the movie's technical achievements.

ScreenX Panoramic Format History

Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds the distinction of being the first motion picture ever shot specifically for the ScreenX panoramic format. This technology expands the cinematic experience by extending selected scenes beyond the traditional main screen onto the theater's side walls. The new artwork series honors this historic production milestone by showcasing the format's ability to immerse viewers in Peter Parker's urban environment.

Also read Marvel Studios Announces December Rerelease of Captain America with New Footage and Record-Breaking Box Office Momentum

Variant Poster Artwork Details

The exclusive set of promotional posters is titled Seasons Greetings, Small Potato, Phoenix Fire, and Gold Prism. Each design features Spider-Man swinging through the city but utilizes distinct color schemes and visual references. The Seasons Greetings poster incorporates snow and festive holiday colors to align with the December release window. It provides a seasonal aesthetic that matches the upcoming theatrical rerelease date.

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Marvel Universe Cultural References

The Small Potato poster pays direct tribute to Yelena Belova and her viral dialogue from the Russian baths. The artwork references her famous meme line about big potato brain stuff versus small baby potato stuff. This design connects the current Spider-Man narrative to broader Marvel Cinematic Universe lore and fan culture. The Phoenix Fire and Gold Prism posters also include subtle nods to other properties within the shared franchise universe.

Theatrical Release and Fan Engagement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day originally introduced Destin Daniel Cretton as the new director steering the character's next phase. The film brings back several familiar Marvel faces alongside Tom Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker. The December 4 ScreenX rerelease gives fans a second opportunity to experience the story in an expanded visual format. This release strategy aims to capitalize on the holiday season while highlighting the film's technical innovation.