Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Dates Vary Globally

The highly anticipated MCU movie will be released in various territories on different days, with some fans getting to experience it in cinemas before others around the world.

Fans in various territories will experience the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas before its global release. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland , will launch in Germany and the Philippines on July 29, while fans in other countries will see it a day later on July 30.

This release strategy is not new for MCU movies, with most following a pattern of launching elsewhere before arriving in the US. However, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the only exceptions to this pattern. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in the US on July 31, 2026. The story takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and finds the titular hero living in a world where his civilian identity is a secret again.

The film's cast includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Michael Mando, with Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles from previous MCU projects





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