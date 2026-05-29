Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Punisher Joins the Action

Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Tom Holland's Spider-Man team up in the upcoming MCU film, with a new image showcasing their dynamic. The Punisher's role in the PG-13 film raises intriguing questions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for a massive expansion in 2026, with crossovers set to dominate the cinematic landscape. Among the highly anticipated films is Spider-Man: Brand New Day , which promises to bring together a diverse cast of heroes, including the Punisher and the Hulk.

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is also rumored to join the MCU as a version of the X-Men's Jean Grey. One of the most exciting aspects of the film is the interaction between the mature Punisher, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, and Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. Empire has recently shared a new image from the film, depicting Spider-Man running alongside the Punisher, who is armed and ready for action.

The image showcases the Punisher, a character typically associated with TV-MA content, in a PG-13 film, raising intriguing questions about his role in the story. As more information becomes available, we will continue to update this developing story





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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Punisher Jon Bernthal Tom Holland MCU Action PG-13

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