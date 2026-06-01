Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Reveals Peter Parker's Body Transformation

A newly released Chinese poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has confirmed that Peter Parker will undergo some form of body transformation, gaining organic web-shooting abilities.

A newly released Chinese poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has confirmed that Peter Parker will undergo some form of body transformation, gaining organic web-shooting abilities .

This means he will no longer rely on mechanical web-shooters. Rumors have been circulating that Spider-Man may transform into Man-Spider due to his genetic transformation. With this new plot detail confirmed, that possibility appears to still be on the table. The translated synopsis also hints at a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows and teases an unexpected allegiance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also features Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner or Hulk. His character is also rumored to witness a massive change. According to a recent report, the character is expected to turn into a key player, where she is rumored to be playing the X-Men character, Jean Grey.

However, Marvel has yet to share any official update on that. The movie also features Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle or The Punisher. Michael Mando and Marvin Jones III are also playing key roles





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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Peter Parker Organic Web-Shooting Abilities Mark Ruffalo Bruce Banner Hulk

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