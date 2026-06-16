Spider-Man: Brand New Day Injury: Director Addresses Release Date Concerns

Director Daniel Destin Cretton discusses Tom Holland's recent injury on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' reassuring fans that the incident did not lead to a release date delay.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 's director, Daniel Destin Cretton , has addressed the recent injury of lead actor Tom Holland , which sparked concerns about a potential delay in the film's release.

Holland had suffered a mild concussion during a stunt-related incident, leading to a brief break from production. However, Cretton reassured fans that a release date delay was never a consideration. In a podcast interview, Cretton emphasized that his primary focus was on Holland's well-being, stating, 'I hope Tom's okay. I mean, yeah, I've grown to love him.

And anybody who gets hurt on my set is just like a terrible, terrible moment.

' He also clarified that release dates are primarily the studio's responsibility, and his priority is ensuring the health and readiness of his actors. Despite initial speculations, the injury did not lead to a significant delay, and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is still set to hit theaters on July 31st. Cretton's response highlights the importance of prioritizing actor safety and well-being over release dates, especially for highly anticipated films like the next Spider-Man installment





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