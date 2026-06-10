Spider-Man: Brand New Day: How Justin Kuritzkes' Script Rewrite Helped Shape the Film

With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearing, new details have surfaced about how Tom Holland's script concerns were addressed. Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on 'Challengers' and 'Queer', revised the screenplay, leading to a scene rewrite involving Peter and MJ. The film explores a new dynamic between the couple, Spider-Man's mysterious transformation, and interactions with other MCU characters and villains.

As the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day approaches, details have emerged about how Tom Holland 's concerns with the film's script were addressed. Holland's Peter Parker has been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in late 2021.

Now, Brand New Day, the upcoming film kicking off Phase Six, brings him back into action. The Wrap has confirmed that Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on 'Challengers' and 'Queer', revised the screenplay for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Kuritzkes will receive a writing credit alongside Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote Holland's first three Spider-Man films. This is the first time McKenna and Sommers have shared screenwriting credit on a Spider-Man movie since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland recently revealed on 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' that Kuritzkes helped him, Zendaya, and director Destin Daniel Cretton rewrite a scene involving Peter and MJ. The actor praised Kuritzkes' talent and the improved scene. Kuritzkes has ties with Zendaya through 'Challengers', directed by his frequent collaborator Luca Guadagnino. This is Kuritzkes' second foray into the superhero genre; he previously wrote the script for a Sgt.

Rock movie set in the DC Universe. Spider-Man: Brand New Day explores a new dynamic between Peter and MJ, as MJ is now in a new relationship and unaware of her past with Peter. The film also features Holland's Spider-Man going through a mysterious transformation, interacting with MCU characters like Bruce Banner/Hulk and Frank Castle/Punisher, and battling villains such as Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand.

The cast includes Michael Mando, Jacob Batalon, Marvin Jones III, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, with Holland's previous Spider-Man films available to stream on Disney+





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