Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hints at the Return of Classic Hulk

Merchandise and trailer clues suggest Spider-Man: Brand New Day may end the Smart Hulk era and bring back the classic, uncontrollable Hulk, setting up major future MCU storylines.

The anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached a fever pitch, and the return of Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland , is just one element fueling excitement.

The friendly neighborhood web-slinger will be joined by several familiar faces, including The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, and highly anticipated new characters like Sadie Sink's mysterious role. Among the returning characters is Bruce Banner, known to Marvel fans as the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day appeared to position Bruce Banner in a grounded, human-centric role.

Rather than smashing buildings, Banner is shown in human form working as a lecturer at Peter Parker's college. Peter seeks Bruce's assistance, hinting at a potential mentor-mentee relationship reminiscent of Parker's bond with Tony Stark.

However, those concerned that Mark Ruffalo may not portray the Hulk's greener, angrier side should not be too quick to worry. A substantial amount of merchandise connected to Spider-Man: Brand New Day depicts not the Smart Hulk design seen in recent MCU films, but the classic Hulk design from the MCU's pre-Endgame years.

While no official plot details have been disclosed, these Brand New Day toys and promotional items could confirm that the Smart Hulk era, which has defined Mark Ruffalo's character for years, may finally be coming to an end. The merchandise seems to point toward the return of the Hulk that fans have been missing. Several toys and promotional items feature Hulk in his pre-Endgame form, not Smart Hulk.

This suggests that Bruce Banner may lose the balance he established after Avengers: Endgame. If so, then Marvel may be reversing one of the MCU's most divisive Hulk creative decisions. For years, the Smart Hulk persona allowed Bruce Banner to remain permanently in control while suppressing the Hulk's destructive instincts. It was an interesting evolution of the character, but it also removed what makes Hulk so entertaining.

The MCU's earlier Hulk appearances were so much fun to watch because he was a weapon of mass destruction on two legs with the personality of a 5-year-old. That unpredictability now seems to be returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trailer showed human Bruce Banner teaching at Peter Parker's college, making how pre-Endgame Hulk may eventually return even more intriguing.

Something clearly happens that causes Bruce to lose control, though exactly what does not matter as much as the fact that it could bring back the version of Hulk audiences enjoy most. Yes, Smart Hulk had comedic value and emotional depth, but the classic Hulk is an icon for a reason. There is simply nothing like watching an unstoppable rage-fueled monster tear through anything in his way.

What is more, Peter Parker facing a fully unleashed Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would instantly become one of the MCU's most exciting matchups in years, and nothing involving Smart Hulk could provide a similar spectacle. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day really is ending the Smart Hulk era, then Marvel and Disney are almost certainly preparing Bruce Banner for something significant in the MCU's future. After Avengers: Endgame, Bruce's character arc appeared complete.

He had finally achieved peace between himself and the Hulk after years of conflict. It may not have been the most satisfying ending for Hulk, but it at least felt like a logical stopping point. Undoing this in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not insignificant. If Hulk is once again an uncontrollable force of destruction, there is still more of Bruce Banner's story to tell.

The best Hulk stories have always been defined by Bruce's inability to fully contain the monster inside, and bringing that struggle back opens the door to massive possibilities. A more savage Hulk could become a major liability in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, especially if Bruce completely loses his ability to return to the Smart Hulk form. At the same time, these developments will inevitably reignite speculation about a World War Hulk movie.

What is certain is that if the Smart Hulk persona is truly gone, then Spider-Man: Brand New Day could also be the beginning of the MCU's next major Hulk saga. Fans should be prepared for a potentially transformative shift in the character's trajectory, as Marvel seems poised to embrace the raw, destructive power that made the Hulk a beloved figure in the first place.

The combination of Peter Parker's agile wit and the Hulk's brute force could create a cinematic dynamic unlike anything seen before in the MCU, blending humor and chaos in a way that honors both characters' comic book roots. As the release date approaches, speculation will only intensify, but the clues from merchandise and trailers strongly suggest that the Hulk fans have been craving is on the verge of a comeback.

This development also raises intriguing questions about how other characters will react to a rampaging Hulk and what that means for the broader MCU narrative. The potential for cross-movie continuity, with hints of events in Avengers: Doomsday, adds layers of depth to what could otherwise be a standalone Spider-Man adventure. Ultimately, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a pivotal entry in the MCU, not just for Spider-Man but for the Hulk as well





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