Sony and Marvel Studios announce the theatrical re-release of Spider-Man Brand New Day on December 4, featuring Rosario Dawson and extended scenes following its record-breaking 2026 run.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have officially confirmed that the theatrical run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is far from over. The highly anticipated extended version of the film is scheduled to return to movie theaters on December 4, 2026. This announcement follows the movie's historic performance as the highest-grossing film of the year, demonstrating the enduring global appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Theatrical Re-Release Details and Schedule

The core fact of this development is that audiences can now purchase tickets for the extended cut starting on November 19. This exclusive re-release allows fans to experience a longer version of the Phase 6 installment that shattered box office records earlier in the year. The extended version is specifically marketed as an exclusive theatrical event before the film transitions to home media on December 15, ensuring a dedicated window for cinema-goers to catch the additional content.

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Tickets for this special engagement go on sale precisely on November 19, giving fans ample time to plan their visits. The studio has emphasized that this is not merely a standard rerun but a unique opportunity to see the film with new material. This strategic scheduling aims to capitalize on the massive popularity of Spider-Man: Brand New Day while providing a fresh reason for fans to return to the cinema.

New Scenes and Rosario Dawson Return

The most significant draw of the extended cut is the inclusion of new scenes, most notably the return of Rosario Dawson. Dawson will reprise her role as Claire Temple, also known as the Night Nurse, from the Marvel-Netflix television series. This casting choice bridges the gap between the street-level heroes of the Netflix era and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering a nostalgic treat for long-time viewers.

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Sony Pictures described the extended cut as a brand new Brand New Day, highlighting the exclusive nature of the theatrical re-release. In addition to Rosario Dawson, the studio has confirmed there are a couple more surprises included in the extended runtime. These undisclosed additions promise to offer audiences even more to discover as Peter Parker returns to the big screen in this definitive version of the film.

Box Office Records and Film Statistics

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already made history since its original release on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film delivered the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time. It quickly ascended to become the number one film of all time at the domestic box office and the third highest-grossing film globally.

The worldwide box office total for the film exceeds $2.5 billion, solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Kevin Feige, and Rachel O'Connor, the movie stands as a Columbia Pictures presentation of a Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures production. Tom Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker continues to drive immense commercial success for the franchise.

Future Availability and Production Context

While the theatrical re-release provides a unique cinema experience, the transition to home media is set for December 15, 2026. This date marks when the film becomes available for digital and physical ownership, closing the loop on its initial theatrical run. The extended cut serves as a final exclusive event before the movie enters the home entertainment market.

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The original 145-minute runtime was well-received by critics and audiences alike, earning an 8.8 rating on the source platform. As the highest-grossing film of 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has redefined the benchmarks for superhero blockbusters. The extended theatrical run ensures that this era of the web-slinger's story remains a dominant force in popular culture well into the end of the year.