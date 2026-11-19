Spider-Man: Brand New Day returns to theaters on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and Rosario Dawson. Get tickets now for this record-breaking return.

Marvel Studios is bringing the record-breaking superhero film back to cinemas for a limited engagement. The official Spider-Man Movie account confirmed on X that the extended cut of the film will arrive in theaters on December 4. This special screening offers fans a chance to experience a version of the movie that includes previously unseen material and additional surprises.

Extended Cut Release Date Details

The announcement came alongside an eighteen-second teaser clip released on the official X account. The post stated that the movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes. Viewers are urged to get tickets now for the extended cut of the film. This specific date marks the first time this version of the story is available for public viewing since its initial release.

Also read Spider-Man Brand New Day Re-Release Adds Claire Temple Scenes November 2026

New Teaser Highlights Quiet Moments

The teaser clip opens inside a dark, unfinished building where Peter Parker lies beside an open window. The camera moves closer as he wakes up and sits on the concrete ledge, rubbing his head. He then gazes out at the illuminated New York skyline in a moment of quiet reflection. This sequence features no web-slinging, fights, or other typical superhero stunts. Instead, it gives fans a glimpse of Tom Holland's character away from the pressures of fighting crime.

Rosario Dawson Returns as Claire Temple

A major highlight of the extended cut is the inclusion of a restored deleted scene starring Rosario Dawson. Dawson portrays Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse, a character she previously played across Marvel's Netflix shows. In those series, she treated street-level heroes such as Daredevil and Luke Cage. Her appearance in the current film was reportedly cut from the original release due to time constraints.

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Creative Direction and Character Arc

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this project marks Tom Holland's fourth solo MCU outing. The story is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. At this point in the timeline, the world remains unaware of Peter Parker's true identity. Peter is now fighting crime full-time while navigating life without the friends who once knew him. This isolation adds a new layer to his character development.

Casting and Cast Contributions

The film continues to feature its core ensemble cast including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink. Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo also return to support the narrative. A first-look image from the restored Rosario Dawson scene has surfaced, giving fans a preview of what to expect. The extended cut aims to satisfy long-time followers by adding depth to the existing storyline through these new additions.