Rosario Dawson shared a glimpse of her Claire Temple role as the Spider-Man: Brand New Day extended cut returns to theaters on December 4, 2026.

Rosario Dawson has shared a glimpse of her role as Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Tom Holland -led Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Dawson posted a photo of herself alongside Holland, who appears in his hospital gown and Spider-Man mask.

The update comes after Claire Temple's scene was removed from the film's final theatrical cut. The extended cut will restore the deleted scene as part of the blockbuster's return to theaters on December 4, 2026. Dawson had previously confirmed during an August Daredevil fan Q&A that her cameo was omitted from the movie.

Also read Marvel and Sony Release Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Deleted Scenes

Where the Deleted Claire Temple Scene Appears

Claire Temple reportedly appears in the film's final hospital scene, in which Peter, wearing a hospital gown and Spider-Man mask, meets her while she examines an X-ray. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have previously revealed, however, that this interaction actually takes place earlier in the movie, following Spider-Man's fight with Scorpion.

The available details do not specify where Dawson's cameo will be placed in the new version. Regardless of placement, the scene marks Dawson's first big-screen entry in the MCU, making the restored footage a notable addition for fans who expected to see her character on screen.

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Dawson Reacts as Tickets Go on Sale

Dawson expressed excitement as tickets for the movie went on sale. The Star Wars: Ahsoka actress wrote that she was 'so excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises', and added that her mom can finally share her behind-the-scenes photos.

Dawson's scene is not the only added content in the upcoming version. The extended cut reportedly adds 10 minutes of previously unseen scenes, along with a couple of undisclosed surprises, giving audiences more material than the theatrical release provided.

The film has already grossed $2.5 billion worldwide under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton. Its return to theaters arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which may set up Holland's Spider-Man story for the upcoming crossover.

Holiday Rerelease, Poster, and Fan Response

Sony is bringing Spider-Man: Brand New Day back to theaters this holiday season, giving Marvel fans a reason to return to the cinema. Marvel Studios has also unveiled a poster for the movie's rerelease.

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Not all fans are enthusiastic about the rerelease. A separate report notes that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are not excited about the upcoming return of the film, though the available reporting does not detail the specific reasons behind that reaction.

The extended cut arrives in theaters on December 4, 2026, with the restored Claire Temple scene, 10 minutes of previously unseen footage, and the undisclosed surprises all scheduled to reach audiences on that date.